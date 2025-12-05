Global markets live: Netflix, Visa, Airbus, Ferrovial, Leonardo…
North America:
- Netflix is set to acquire Warner Bros Discovery's studios and streaming unit in a deal valued at $82.7 billion, facing potential termination fees up to $5.8 billion.
- Meta has signed AI data agreements with major news publishers including USA Today and CNN, while scaling back metaverse investments amid mixed AI earnings reports.
- Visa is relocating its European headquarters to a 300,000 sq ft office space in London's Canary Wharf.
- ITT Inc. has finalized the acquisition of SPX Flow from Lone Star for $4.775 billion.
- Warby Parker's CEO highlights the use of AI in enhancing patient care and expanding retail, maintaining low prices despite tariff pressures.
Europe:
- Airbus faced a decline in November aircraft deliveries to 72, down from 78 the previous year, due to quality issues with fuselage panels.
- Ferrovial's CEO expresses optimism about growth and expansion opportunities in U.S. airports and infrastructure.
- Boliden's CEO calls for increased investment in rare earths amid EU delays, with plans to reduce 2026 capital expenditure to 15 billion SEK.
- Schott Pharma's share price hit a record low following weak 2025/26 earnings guidance and cautious 2026 outlook.
- Leonardo and Avio secured significant defense contracts with Italy's military and Nigeria.
- British American Tobacco PLC has divested a 9% stake in ITC Hotels Ltd, with transaction values reported around $419.8 million to $425 million.
- Saab received a rating upgrade to buy from Bank of America, with a new price target of 565 SEK.
- Google expands AI search, launches new AI features, and faces regulatory scrutiny, alongside EU feedback on its ad-tech remedies.
Rest of the world:
- China's stock market experienced a recovery driven by optimism in the chip sector, despite a weekly loss and ongoing geopolitical tensions.
- Merck faces legal challenges in Germany over Keytruda SC and receives conditional FDA approval for a cattle antiparasitic drug.
IndiGo Airlines is working on a recovery plan to return to normal operations by mid-December, facing massive flight cancellations.
- Chevron and its joint-venture partners have committed to a $2 billion AUD investment for the Stage 3 development of the Gorgon natural gas project.
- SoftBank Group's chairman Masayoshi Son announced a partnership with South Korea to enhance AI and chip development.
- BHP Group and Rio Tinto launched the first battery-electric haul trucks in Pilbara.
NEXTDC Ltd has signed a memorandum of understanding with OpenAI to develop a sovereign AI infrastructure in Australia.
