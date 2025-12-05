The Most Overhyped PCE Print in Wall Street History

America has waited 43 days for a simple number. Not a moon-landing, nor a breakthrough cancer cure: just the September reading of the Personal Consumption Expenditures index (PCE), the Federal Reserve's preferred inflation gauge. After a government shutdown froze the release of official statistics, the PCE has acquired an unlikely aura: less a data point than a national mood ring. Verdict at 10 am ET.