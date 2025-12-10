Global markets live: Nvidia, Amazon, Eli Lilly, Intel, Airbus…
Every day, the MarketScreener team selects the most important news worldwide. Here's a short summary for your convenience:
Romain Fournier
Published on 12/10/2025
at 10:03 am EST - Modified on 12/10/2025
at 10:04 am EST
North America:
- Nvidia is selling restricted H200 AI chips to Chinese entities through legal and grey market channels, despite U.S. security concerns.
- Amazon plans to invest over $35 billion in India by 2030 to enhance AI capabilities and expand logistics and cloud operations.
- GE Vernova shares surged 10% premarket following an optimistic 2026 revenue forecast and a $4 billion buyback program.
- Eli Lilly announced a $6 billion investment in a new pharmaceutical plant in Huntsville, Alabama, enhancing U.S. manufacturing.
- Paramount is considering enhancing its bid for Warner Bros. Discovery amidst takeover strategy discussions.
- Meta is raising prices for its VR headsets and holds a stake in EssilorLuxottica for Ray-Ban AI glasses collaboration.
- JPMorgan Chase announced a $1.50 per share quarterly dividend despite a share price drop due to cost warnings.
Europe:
- Aegon plans to relocate its headquarters to the United States and rebrand as Transamerica Inc by 2028.
- Intel had its EU antitrust fine reduced to €236 million by the EU's General Court.
- Airbus is engaged in multiple AI integration contracts while facing competition from Boeing.
- Kitron received significant contracts, including a €19 million order for advanced electronic components.
- Shell is dissolving its CPC Pipeline joint venture with Rosneft and dealing with various corporate actions.
- Husqvarna announced new financial and sustainability targets for 2030, including a 4bn SEK cost-cutting plan.
- TUI announced robust earnings of 1.46 billion €, its first dividend since 2019, and projects higher profits for 2025.
- Sacyr completed a 5.12% share placement at 3.70 euros per share through an accelerated bookbuild offering.
- Volkswagen is implementing a 75-day pay-per-year-of-service early retirement plan for 2,300 workers in India.
Rest of the world:
- Lingbao Gold Group acquired a 50% stake in St Barbara Mining Pty for $245.5 million.
-
Elliott Investment Management increased its stake in Toyota Industries to just over 5%.
- IndusInd Bank is launching a co-branded credit card with JioBP and undergoing a leadership transition.
- Coupang CEO Park Dae-jun resigned after a significant data breach, prompting potential government enforcement actions.
© MarketScreener.com -
2025