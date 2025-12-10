North America:

  • Nvidia is selling restricted H200 AI chips to Chinese entities through legal and grey market channels, despite U.S. security concerns.
  • Amazon plans to invest over $35 billion in India by 2030 to enhance AI capabilities and expand logistics and cloud operations.
  • GE Vernova shares surged 10% premarket following an optimistic 2026 revenue forecast and a $4 billion buyback program.
  • Eli Lilly announced a $6 billion investment in a new pharmaceutical plant in Huntsville, Alabama, enhancing U.S. manufacturing.
  • Paramount is considering enhancing its bid for Warner Bros. Discovery amidst takeover strategy discussions.
  • Meta is raising prices for its VR headsets and holds a stake in EssilorLuxottica for Ray-Ban AI glasses collaboration.
  • JPMorgan Chase announced a $1.50 per share quarterly dividend despite a share price drop due to cost warnings.

Europe:

  • Aegon plans to relocate its headquarters to the United States and rebrand as Transamerica Inc by 2028.
  • Intel had its EU antitrust fine reduced to €236 million by the EU's General Court.
  • Airbus is engaged in multiple AI integration contracts while facing competition from Boeing.
  • Kitron received significant contracts, including a €19 million order for advanced electronic components.
  • Shell is dissolving its CPC Pipeline joint venture with Rosneft and dealing with various corporate actions.
  • Husqvarna announced new financial and sustainability targets for 2030, including a 4bn SEK cost-cutting plan.
  • TUI announced robust earnings of 1.46 billion €, its first dividend since 2019, and projects higher profits for 2025.
  • Sacyr completed a 5.12% share placement at 3.70 euros per share through an accelerated bookbuild offering.
  • Volkswagen is implementing a 75-day pay-per-year-of-service early retirement plan for 2,300 workers in India.

Rest of the world:

  • Lingbao Gold Group acquired a 50% stake in St Barbara Mining Pty for $245.5 million.
  • Elliott Investment Management increased its stake in Toyota Industries to just over 5%.
  • IndusInd Bank is launching a co-branded credit card with JioBP and undergoing a leadership transition.
  • Coupang CEO Park Dae-jun resigned after a significant data breach, prompting potential government enforcement actions.