Global markets live: Nvidia, AMD, Apple, Intel, Pfizer…

Every day, the MarketScreener team selects the most important news about listed companies worldwide. Here's a short summary for your convenience:

North America: Nvidia faces restrictions from China on its H20 AI chips due to security concerns amidst US-China trade tensions.

faces restrictions from China on its H20 AI chips due to security concerns amidst US-China trade tensions. AMD is required to pay 15% of its AI chip sales revenues from China to the US government.

is required to pay 15% of its AI chip sales revenues from China to the US government. Apple faces partial legal defeat in an Epic Games lawsuit in Australia and is accused by Elon Musk of antitrust violations.

faces partial legal defeat in an Epic Games lawsuit in Australia and is accused by Elon Musk of antitrust violations. Google faces partial legal defeat in an Epic Games lawsuit in Australia.

faces partial legal defeat in an Epic Games lawsuit in Australia. Epic Games announces the availability of its store and Fortnite on iOS in Australia amidst global economic uncertainty.

announces the availability of its store and Fortnite on iOS in Australia amidst global economic uncertainty. Intel CEO Lip-Bu Tan meets with US President Donald Trump, sparking speculation about government involvement in the tech industry.

CEO Lip-Bu Tan meets with US President Donald Trump, sparking speculation about government involvement in the tech industry. Ford recalls 103,000 vehicles in the U.S. due to damaged axle bolts and invests $5 billion in a new EV platform.

recalls 103,000 vehicles in the U.S. due to damaged axle bolts and invests $5 billion in a new EV platform. Micron Technology adjusts its financial forecasts upward due to increased demand driven by AI.

adjusts its financial forecasts upward due to increased demand driven by AI. Pfizer faces potential revocation of its COVID-19 vaccine authorization for children under 5 by the FDA, while showing positive outcomes in bladder cancer treatments.

faces potential revocation of its COVID-19 vaccine authorization for children under 5 by the FDA, while showing positive outcomes in bladder cancer treatments. Ecolab acquires Ovivo's electronics ultra-pure water business for $1.8 billion to enhance semiconductor manufacturing capabilities.

acquires Ovivo's electronics ultra-pure water business for $1.8 billion to enhance semiconductor manufacturing capabilities. United States Steel experiences an explosion at its Pennsylvania plant, resulting in one death and several injuries.

experiences an explosion at its Pennsylvania plant, resulting in one death and several injuries. Gildan Activewear is close to acquiring Hanesbrands in a takeover potentially valued at around $5 billion. Europe: Novartis announces successful Phase III trials for its ianalumab drug in treating primary immune thrombocytopenia (ITP).

announces successful Phase III trials for its ianalumab drug in treating primary immune thrombocytopenia (ITP). Entain PLC raises its guidance and interim dividend, despite reporting a first-half loss.

raises its guidance and interim dividend, despite reporting a first-half loss. Mutares SE & Co KgaA reports a 32% increase in holding net income, driven by the sale of Steyr Motors and other portfolio companies.

reports a 32% increase in holding net income, driven by the sale of Steyr Motors and other portfolio companies. PageGroup PLC experiences a 99% drop in first-half profit due to a hiring slowdown in France and Germany.

experiences a 99% drop in first-half profit due to a hiring slowdown in France and Germany. Spirax upgraded to 'hold' by Shore Capital as shares surge 15% following strong six-month results.

upgraded to 'hold' by Shore Capital as shares surge 15% following strong six-month results. Bayer partners with Kumquat Biosciences to develop a new precision oncology drug candidate. Rest of the world: China imposes restrictions on Nvidia's H20 AI chips and provides interest subsidies to stimulate consumption in specific sectors.

Australia sees a court ruling partially against Apple and Google in an Epic Games lawsuit.

sees a court ruling partially against Apple and Google in an Epic Games lawsuit. Star Entertainment Group successfully executes binding documentation to sell a 50% stake in its Queen's Wharf casino in Brisbane.

successfully executes binding documentation to sell a 50% stake in its Queen's Wharf casino in Brisbane. Hindalco Industries Ltd reports a 17% drop in Novelis unit's adjusted EBITDA due to increased scrap prices and tariffs.

reports a 17% drop in Novelis unit's adjusted EBITDA due to increased scrap prices and tariffs. Wilmar International reports a 3.7% drop in first-half profit, missing estimates, and declares an interim tax-exempt dividend.

reports a 3.7% drop in first-half profit, missing estimates, and declares an interim tax-exempt dividend. Far East Consortium International Ltd signs an implementation deed and receives a trading halt pending an announcement.

signs an implementation deed and receives a trading halt pending an announcement. Westpac reduces interest rates for home loan and deposit customers and appoints a new Chief Executive for Consumer.