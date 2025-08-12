North America:

  • Nvidia faces restrictions from China on its H20 AI chips due to security concerns amidst US-China trade tensions.
  • AMD is required to pay 15% of its AI chip sales revenues from China to the US government.
  • Apple faces partial legal defeat in an Epic Games lawsuit in Australia and is accused by Elon Musk of antitrust violations.
  • Google faces partial legal defeat in an Epic Games lawsuit in Australia.
  • Epic Games announces the availability of its store and Fortnite on iOS in Australia amidst global economic uncertainty.
  • Intel CEO Lip-Bu Tan meets with US President Donald Trump, sparking speculation about government involvement in the tech industry.
  • Ford recalls 103,000 vehicles in the U.S. due to damaged axle bolts and invests $5 billion in a new EV platform.
  • Micron Technology adjusts its financial forecasts upward due to increased demand driven by AI.
  • Pfizer faces potential revocation of its COVID-19 vaccine authorization for children under 5 by the FDA, while showing positive outcomes in bladder cancer treatments.
  • Ecolab acquires Ovivo's electronics ultra-pure water business for $1.8 billion to enhance semiconductor manufacturing capabilities.
  • United States Steel experiences an explosion at its Pennsylvania plant, resulting in one death and several injuries.
  • Gildan Activewear is close to acquiring Hanesbrands in a takeover potentially valued at around $5 billion.

Europe:

  • Novartis announces successful Phase III trials for its ianalumab drug in treating primary immune thrombocytopenia (ITP).
  • Entain PLC raises its guidance and interim dividend, despite reporting a first-half loss.
  • Mutares SE & Co KgaA reports a 32% increase in holding net income, driven by the sale of Steyr Motors and other portfolio companies.
  • PageGroup PLC experiences a 99% drop in first-half profit due to a hiring slowdown in France and Germany.
  • Spirax upgraded to 'hold' by Shore Capital as shares surge 15% following strong six-month results.
  • Bayer partners with Kumquat Biosciences to develop a new precision oncology drug candidate.

Rest of the world:

  • China imposes restrictions on Nvidia's H20 AI chips and provides interest subsidies to stimulate consumption in specific sectors.
  • Australia sees a court ruling partially against Apple and Google in an Epic Games lawsuit.
  • Star Entertainment Group successfully executes binding documentation to sell a 50% stake in its Queen's Wharf casino in Brisbane.
  • Hindalco Industries Ltd reports a 17% drop in Novelis unit's adjusted EBITDA due to increased scrap prices and tariffs.
  • Wilmar International reports a 3.7% drop in first-half profit, missing estimates, and declares an interim tax-exempt dividend.
  • Far East Consortium International Ltd signs an implementation deed and receives a trading halt pending an announcement.
  • Westpac reduces interest rates for home loan and deposit customers and appoints a new Chief Executive for Consumer.