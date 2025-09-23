North America:
- Nvidia plans a $100 billion investment in OpenAI, raising antitrust concerns and boosting stock prices.
- Boeing expands globally with significant deals, including a historic order from Uzbekistan Airways and potential sales to Turkey and China.
- JPMorgan announces cash distributions for ETFs, expects India IPOs to surpass 2024 levels, and expands its mid-cap investment banking team.
- Walt Disney reinstates "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" amidst FCC pressure and Senate Republican concerns.
- Exxon Mobil launches its seventh offshore project in Guyana with a $6.8 billion investment in the Stabroek block.
- Oracle appoints Clay Magouyrk and Mike Sicilia as co-CEOs, succeeding Safra Catz.
- Kenvue shares rebound after comments by President Trump about Tylenol use and autism risk.
- Advanced Drainage Systems (ADS) acquires Norma Group's water management business for $1 billion.
Europe:
- Orsted shares surged 12% after a U.S. judge lifted a ban, allowing construction on the Revolution Wind project.
- ASM International reduces revenue forecast due to decreased demand for semiconductor-making equipment.
- Heineken acquires FIFCO's beverage and retail businesses for $3.2 billion.
- TUI sees a positive start to the winter season despite summer bookings impacted by heatwaves and conflict.
- Sandvik AB secures a significant mining equipment order in Zimbabwe valued at approximately 280 million SEK.
Rest of the world:
- TSMC acquired fixed-income securities valued at $74.8 million amid rising AI demand.
- Australia's ASIC initiates legal actions against RACQ Insurance and Insurance Australia Group's unit for misleading customers.
- Amplitude Energy appoints Ian Bucknell as CFO and launches a A$150 million equity raising.
- Myer Holdings reports an annual loss with FY sales totaling AUD 4,075.8 million due to goodwill impairment.
- Keppel Ltd sells 800 Super Holdings via its Keppel Asia Infrastructure Fund.