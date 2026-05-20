Global markets live: Nvidia, Boeing, Lowe's, Morgan Stanley, Commerzbank…
Every day, the MarketScreener team selects the most important news abouts listed companies worldwide. Here's a short summary for your convenience:
North America:
- Google upgraded its Gemini AI model and introduced new developer features to enhance monetization and competitive positioning.
- Nvidia's first-quarter earnings are highly anticipated, with markets bracing for potential volatility affecting its $350 billion market value.
- Meta Platforms offers limited free WhatsApp API access to rival AI chatbots in Europe amid EU antitrust scrutiny.
- Analog Devices reports a second-quarter profit surge due to strong demand in industrial, automotive, and communications markets.
- Boeing to sell 200 jets to China as part of a major procurement deal, with U.S. support for engines and parts confirmed.
- Lowe's first-quarter sales rose 10% to $23.08 billion, driven by a 16% increase in online revenue, despite a weak housing market.
- Morgan Stanley reports minimal cost pressures linked to the Iran war at the moment.
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OpenAI plans to invest over $200 million in Singapore, launching its first Applied AI Lab outside the U.S. and hiring around 200 staff.
Europe:
- Stellantis announces a 51%-controlled joint venture with Dongfeng to manufacture and sell Voyah-brand electric vehicles in Europe.
- Smurfit WestRock plans to delist from the London Stock Exchange and remain listed exclusively on the New York Stock Exchange by June 22.
- Commerzbank's leadership, employees, and shareholders oppose UniCredit's takeover bid, citing undervaluation and high risks.
- Experian PLC reported record profit growth, announced an 11% dividend increase, initiated a $1 billion share buyback, and projected 6-8% organic revenue growth for fiscal 2027.
- Marks & Spencer reported a 25% revenue increase but a 29% profit decline, citing a cyber-attack and rising costs.
- Embracer reports Q4 results with an adjusted operating profit of SEK 360 million and announces a SEK 750 million share buyback program.
- KNDS sold 5.8 million shares of Renk for €262 million, reducing its stake to 10% ahead of planned stock listings.
- Standard Chartered announced a 15% reduction in corporate roles, approximately 8,000 jobs, over the next four years.
- Leonardo secures a €320 million contract to supply naval combat systems for Kuwait's navy.
Rest of World:
- Samsung Electronics faces potential disruptions as union negotiations over pay and bonuses collapse, leading to a planned strike.
- Energean PLC reports a significant reduction in production and cuts dividends due to the suspension of its Israeli operations.
- China's major lenders maintain one-year and five-year loan prime rates at 3.0% and 3.5%, reflecting a cautious stance amid mixed economic data.
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AustralianSuper appoints Sarah Carney as its first head of Artificial Intelligence and Automation to enhance AI adoption.
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