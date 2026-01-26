Global markets live: Nvidia, Boeing, Morgan Stanley, IonQ, LVMH…

North America: Nvidia invests $2 billion in CoreWeave to build AI factories, expanding their partnership.

Boeing is working on increasing production line stability to address jet manufacturing delays.

Morgan Stanley Asia CEO Gokul Laroia states that the capital markets environment is strong for IPOs and fundraising.

Merck ends acquisition talks with Revolution Medicines, causing a decline in Revolution Medicines' shares.

IonQ is acquiring SkyWater Technology for $1.8 billion to enhance semiconductor manufacturing and accelerate quantum processor development.

USA Rare Earth shares surge after securing a $1.6 billion funding proposal through a letter of intent with the U.S. Department of Commerce under the CHIPS Act. Europe: LVMH faces investor concerns over leadership succession and its impact on shareholder value.

Ericsson's Q4 earnings exceeded expectations, prompting several banks to raise price targets.

EP Group offers €36 per share to increase its stake in Fnac Darty above 50%, valuing the deal at over €1 billion.

Fnac Darty reports FY revenue of €10.33 billion, slightly below estimates, with operating income of €203 million and free cash flow of approximately €145 million.

Epiroc shares rise 7.2% following a positive earnings announcement.

Ependion reports higher order intake for 2025 despite strong currency headwinds.

Note AB (publ) proposes no dividend for 2025 despite an increase in operating profit and margins amid a Q4 revenue decline.

Ryanair focuses on fleet procurement strategy to optimize operations. Rest of the world: Axis Bank reported a surprise 3% year-on-year rise in net profit to 64.90 billion rupees for the quarter ended December 31.

TEPCO receives approval for a special business plan update, targeting $20 billion in cost cuts over the next ten years through restructuring.

Hyundai Steel plans to raise $2.9 billion in capital for its steel plant in Louisiana, U.S.

Hyundai Motor executives are traveling to Canada.

Zijin Gold International acquires Allied Gold for C$5.5 billion in an all-cash deal.

Acenta Group signs a five-year exclusive partnership agent agreement for commercialization rights of padel court concepts in Australia, New Zealand, and Oceania.

Saudi Aramco sets initial price guidance for a four-tranche U.S. dollar bond offering.

Honda has resumed its manufacturing operations in China.