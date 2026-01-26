Global markets live: Nvidia, Boeing, Morgan Stanley, IonQ, LVMH…
Every day, the MarketScreener team selects the most important news about listed companies worldwide. Here's a short summary for your convenience:
North America:
- Nvidia invests $2 billion in CoreWeave to build AI factories, expanding their partnership.
- Boeing is working on increasing production line stability to address jet manufacturing delays.
- Morgan Stanley Asia CEO Gokul Laroia states that the capital markets environment is strong for IPOs and fundraising.
- Merck ends acquisition talks with Revolution Medicines, causing a decline in Revolution Medicines' shares.
- IonQ is acquiring SkyWater Technology for $1.8 billion to enhance semiconductor manufacturing and accelerate quantum processor development.
- USA Rare Earth shares surge after securing a $1.6 billion funding proposal through a letter of intent with the U.S. Department of Commerce under the CHIPS Act.
Europe:
- LVMH faces investor concerns over leadership succession and its impact on shareholder value.
- Ericsson's Q4 earnings exceeded expectations, prompting several banks to raise price targets.
-
EP Group offers €36 per share to increase its stake in Fnac Darty above 50%, valuing the deal at over €1 billion.
- Fnac Darty reports FY revenue of €10.33 billion, slightly below estimates, with operating income of €203 million and free cash flow of approximately €145 million.
- Epiroc shares rise 7.2% following a positive earnings announcement.
- Ependion reports higher order intake for 2025 despite strong currency headwinds.
-
Note AB (publ) proposes no dividend for 2025 despite an increase in operating profit and margins amid a Q4 revenue decline.
- Ryanair focuses on fleet procurement strategy to optimize operations.
Rest of the world:
- Axis Bank reported a surprise 3% year-on-year rise in net profit to 64.90 billion rupees for the quarter ended December 31.
-
TEPCO receives approval for a special business plan update, targeting $20 billion in cost cuts over the next ten years through restructuring.
- Hyundai Steel plans to raise $2.9 billion in capital for its steel plant in Louisiana, U.S.
- Hyundai Motor executives are traveling to Canada.
- Zijin Gold International acquires Allied Gold for C$5.5 billion in an all-cash deal.
- Acenta Group signs a five-year exclusive partnership agent agreement for commercialization rights of padel court concepts in Australia, New Zealand, and Oceania.
- Saudi Aramco sets initial price guidance for a four-tranche U.S. dollar bond offering.
- Honda has resumed its manufacturing operations in China.
