Global markets live: Nvidia, Boeing, Ryanair, Rio Tinto, PetroChina…
Every day, the MarketScreener team selects the most important news worldwide. Here's a short summary for your convenience:
North America:
- Nvidia: Investors are monitoring Nvidia's upcoming earnings for insights into Wall Street's tech rally.
- Boeing: Boeing's defense division faces stalled negotiations with machinists, while the US State Department approves a significant military support sale to the UK.
- Amazon: Amazon plans a $570 million investment to deploy Kuiper satellite services in Vietnam by 2030.
- Exxon Mobil: Exxon Mobil is in discussions with Russia's Rosneft about rejoining the Sakhalin project and plans to boost production at its Baytown Complex.
- Ford Motor Company: Ford is recalling approximately 355,000 trucks in the U.S. due to a display issue.
- Newmont: Newmont plans to reduce its workforce by thousands as part of a cost-cutting initiative.
- UnitedHealth Group: The U.S. Justice Department is investigating UnitedHealth Group's pharmacy benefit manager for prescription management services.
- Meta: Meta is launching a super PAC in California to support pro-AI candidates and planning a $50 billion AI data center in Louisiana.
Europe:
- Ryanair: Ryanair is set to receive 25 new Boeing aircraft by October, enhancing capacity and reducing airfares.
- Givaudan: Givaudan announced CEO Gilles Andrier's retirement in March 2026, with Danone's Christian Stammkoetter to succeed him.
- Aroundtown: Aroundtown received initial grid capacity allocations for data centers in Berlin and posted a Q2 profit of 578 million euros.
- Prudential PLC: UBS maintains a buy recommendation on Prudential PLC, which reported a strong first-half performance with a 12% profit increase.
- Rio Tinto: Rio Tinto restructured into three business units and updated its operating model to enhance shareholder value.
- Rheinmetall: Rheinmetall and Lockheed Martin are expanding their partnership on missile and rocket production in Germany.
- Ageas: Ageas raised its annual core profit forecast to 1.35 billion euros following a strong first half.
Rest of the world:
- PetroChina: PetroChina is expanding into natural gas amidst significant mergers.
- Mitsubishi Corp: Mitsubishi Corp is contemplating withdrawing from offshore wind projects in Japan due to escalating costs.
- WiseTech Global: WiseTech Global's shares slumped after missing earnings forecasts despite a 30% rise in annual profit.
- Woolworths Group: Woolworths Group experienced a 19% decrease in annual profit, leading to a 13% drop in share prices.
- Meituan: Meituan's quarterly profit plummeted by 97% due to a severe price war in the food delivery sector.
- Mitsubishi Motors: Mitsubishi Motors reduced its full-year operating profit forecast by 30% for fiscal year 2025.
- TSMC: Taiwan prosecutors indicted three individuals for stealing trade secrets from TSMC to assist its supplier Tokyo Electron.
