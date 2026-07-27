Global markets live: Nvidia, Coca-Cola, Rocket Lab, KKR, OpenAI…
Every day, the MarketScreener team selects the most important news about listed companies across the world. Here's a short summary for your convenience:
North America:
- Nvidia invests $1 billion for a 4.5% stake in South Korea's Naver to develop AI data center infrastructure. It also announced initiatives including the Open Secure AI Alliance and a $250 billion data-center backstop for OpenAI.
- Coca-Cola's Fairlife brand resumes production at four U.S. facilities after a ransomware attack.
- Rocket Lab secures a $266 million contract with the U.S. Space Force for 18 suborbital launches.
- KKR and Energy Capital Partners agree to acquire DCC Energy in a deal valued at approximately $7.66 billion.
- KKR is also part of a consortium signing a $16 billion pipeline lease agreement with Kuwait Petroleum Corp.
Europe:
- AstraZeneca exceeds Q2 earnings expectations with a 21% rise in core EPS, driven by oncology and heart disease treatment demand.
- OpenAI plans to expand its European headquarters in Dublin, increasing its workforce to 350 employees.
- Argenx agrees to acquire Forte Biosciences for $2.2 billion to expand its treatment portfolio.
- Metso receives mixed analyst updates following its recent performance and outlook.
- Vodafone reports a 9.7% rise in Q1 revenue and raises annual guidance after consolidating Three UK and Safaricom.
- Valmet receives updates on target prices and recommendations after a strong Q2 report.
- Audi lowers its full-year 2024 revenue and margin forecasts after weak first-half performance.
- SCA receives updated target prices and ratings, with Pareto Securities upgrading it to 'Buy'.
Rest of world:
- Naver receives a $1 billion investment from Nvidia for AI data center infrastructure development.
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CPC resumes oil loadings at its Black Sea terminal after a disruption caused by Ukrainian drone attacks.
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CXMT's shares surge 470% in its Shanghai trading debut, becoming China's most valuable listed company.
- EQT increases its takeover offer for Australian asset manager Perpetual to A$22.50 per share.
- Tata Consumer Products shares rise following strong quarterly growth in emerging business segments.
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