North America:

  • Nvidia faces challenges in the Chinese market with restrictions on its H20 AI chips, despite some sales allowed by the U.S.
  • Hanesbrands agrees to a $4.4 billion takeover by Gildan Activewear.
  • CoreWeave shares dropped due to growing losses despite beating revenue estimates and securing a payment commitment from OpenAI.
  • Eli Lilly launches Mounjaro Kwikpen in India at $160, competing with Novo Nordisk's Wegovy, while facing lawsuits in Texas.
  • Exxon Mobil plans to invest up to $21.7 billion in Trinidad and Tobago contingent on discovering oil and gas reserves.
  • Insmed receives FDA approval for Brinsupri, the first treatment for non-cystic fibrosis bronchiectasis.

Europe:

  • Vestas Wind Systems experienced a challenging Q2 with lower-than-expected profits but maintained full-year guidance.
  • EON confirms its 2025 profit forecast with a 13% increase in EBITDA and a 10% increase in net income.
  • TUI stock reached a February high following a record quarterly profit and an increased annual forecast.
  • Deutsche Pfandbriefbank experienced a loss of 249 million euros in H1 due to its exit from the US market.
  • Springer Nature raised its annual revenue and profit forecasts for 2025, driven by strong performance in its Science segment.
  • Persimmon PLC reported an increase in first-half profit and aims to deliver 12,000 homes by 2026.
  • Beazley revised its premium growth forecast downward.
  • Hill & Smith announced a GBP100 million share buyback.

Rest of the world: