North America:
- Nvidia faces challenges in the Chinese market with restrictions on its H20 AI chips, despite some sales allowed by the U.S.
- Hanesbrands agrees to a $4.4 billion takeover by Gildan Activewear.
- CoreWeave shares dropped due to growing losses despite beating revenue estimates and securing a payment commitment from OpenAI.
- Eli Lilly launches Mounjaro Kwikpen in India at $160, competing with Novo Nordisk's Wegovy, while facing lawsuits in Texas.
- Exxon Mobil plans to invest up to $21.7 billion in Trinidad and Tobago contingent on discovering oil and gas reserves.
- Insmed receives FDA approval for Brinsupri, the first treatment for non-cystic fibrosis bronchiectasis.
Europe:
- Vestas Wind Systems experienced a challenging Q2 with lower-than-expected profits but maintained full-year guidance.
- EON confirms its 2025 profit forecast with a 13% increase in EBITDA and a 10% increase in net income.
- TUI stock reached a February high following a record quarterly profit and an increased annual forecast.
- Deutsche Pfandbriefbank experienced a loss of 249 million euros in H1 due to its exit from the US market.
- Springer Nature raised its annual revenue and profit forecasts for 2025, driven by strong performance in its Science segment.
- Persimmon PLC reported an increase in first-half profit and aims to deliver 12,000 homes by 2026.
- Beazley revised its premium growth forecast downward.
- Hill & Smith announced a GBP100 million share buyback.
Rest of the world:
- Tencent Holdings experienced a robust Q2 with a 15% revenue growth, driven by gaming and AI expansion.
- Commonwealth Bank of Australia announced a record full-year cash profit and a new strategic partnership with OpenAI.
- CK Infrastructure Holdings reported a 0.9% increase in pretax profit and is poised to acquire Thames Water.
- Apollo Hospitals Enterprise reported a 41.8% increase in Q1 profit, surpassing expectations.
- AGL Energy reported a FY net loss of A$98 million and anticipates lower profits for FY26.