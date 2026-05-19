Global markets live: Nvidia, Dell Technologies, Alphabet, Standard Charted, Stellantis…
Every day, the MarketScreener team selects the most important news about listed companies across the world. Here's a short summary for your convenience:
North America:
- OpenAI partners with Dell to integrate Codex into enterprise environments.
- AT&T reaffirmed its second-quarter and long-term outlook, including $4.0 billion to $4.5 billion in expected Q2 free cash flow and plans to return more than $45 billion to shareholders from 2026 to 2028.
- Dell Technologies announces AI advancements and partnerships, including with Nvidia and Eli Lilly.
- Bank of America and Lazard are advising Fraikin Group's owners on a potential sale that could value the French truck-rental firm at up to €3 billion.
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AI chip startup Tenstorrent has attracted interest from Intel and Qualcomm with a view to a takeover, according to Bloomberg.
- Alphabet shareholders advised by ISS to support a re-capitalization plan for single-vote shares.
- Meta to cut 10% of its workforce to enhance AI workflows.
- Standard Chartered plans to cut over 15% of corporate roles by 2030, expand AI usage, and target higher returns.
- XP Inc. reports a 7% rise in Q1 adjusted net profit to 1.32 billion reais.
Europe:
- Volvo Group incurs a $197 million earnings hit due to a settlement with California's Air Resources Board.
- Varta to cut 350 jobs and stop button cell production after losing a key customer.
- Stellantis to begin production of the 'E-Car' in 2028 at its Italy plant.
- UniCredit has not filed to sell part of its Russian unit to a UAE investor.
- Commerzbank rejects UniCredit's takeover bid due to insufficient premium.
- ArcelorMittal raises $667 million by selling a 10% stake in Vallourec for a buyback program.
- Vallourec SA raises €620 million through a block sale of shares.
- IG Group reports a 19% rise in Q1 organic revenue and upgrades its growth forecast.
- DCC PLC reports a 2.8% profit increase, proposes a name change to DCC Energy PLC, and raises its dividend.
Rest of World:
- Samsung Electronics progresses in wage negotiations with its labor union.
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YMTC begins pre-IPO coaching discussions with an investment bank.
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TechnologyOne reports a 6% rise in half-year profit, driven by AI product launches, and reaffirms profit guidance.
- Uber increases its stake in Delivery Hero to 19.5%, becoming the largest shareholder.
- Midea Group sees reduced long positions by financial institutions like JPMorgan and Goldman Sachs.
- Wuxi AppTec sees position adjustments by financial institutions including BlackRock and JPMorgan.
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