North America:

  • Nvidia reports Q1 earnings of $1.87 per share, surpassing estimates, and forecasts Q2 revenue above expectations, alongside an $80 billion share repurchase program.
  • SpaceX files for a $1.75 trillion IPO, potentially the world's largest market debut, marking a milestone in space commercialization.
  • Google announces a $15 billion investment in a new data center in New Florence, Missouri, as part of its infrastructure expansion.
  • Eli Lilly's experimental drug retatrutide achieved up to 30% weight loss in late-stage trials, showing strong efficacy and potential for regulatory approval.
  • Intuit announces a 17% workforce reduction, misses quarterly revenue estimates, raises annual forecasts, and plans to redirect savings towards AI investments.
  • Devon Energy expands its Delaware Basin footprint by acquiring 16,300 net undeveloped acres in New Mexico for $2.6 billion.
  • Equity Residential and AvalonBay Communities will merge in an all-stock transaction to form a $52 billion real estate company.
  • OpenAI plans to file for an IPO in the coming weeks, targeting a valuation potentially exceeding $1 trillion.
  • Meta CEO announces no further company-wide layoffs this year, following a 10% global workforce reduction.

Europe:

  • EY and Microsoft launch a $1B+ global initiative to scale AI enterprise-wide value creation.
  • Airbus shares drop 2.9% following reports of A350 aircraft delivery delays caused by supply chain issues.
  • Stellantis unveiled its €60 billion ($70 billion) "FastLane 2030" plan, aiming to launch 60 new car models and invest in platforms and autonomous tech.
  • UniCredit announces the outcome of its €1.25 billion Tier 2 notes tender offer, purchasing €663.7 million of the securities at 99.75% of par value.
  • Equinor plans to boost activity in northern Norway, targeting a 200–500 million-barrel resource increase at the Johan Castberg field.
  • Athena FH Spa sold 5.6 million shares of Carel Industries at EUR 30.10 per share through an accelerated bookbuilding, raising approximately EUR 169 million.

Rest of World:

  • Samsung Electronics reached a tentative pay agreement with its union, averting a planned strike, awarding bonuses, and boosting its stock value significantly.
  • Singtel reports a 40% increase in annual net profit for FY2026, driven by a S$2.84 billion exceptional gain, and a 12% rise in underlying profit.
  • AMD plans to invest over $10 billion in Taiwan to expand AI-focused chip manufacturing and collaborate with local technology partners.
  • Agiba Petroleum Company, a joint venture of Egyptian General Petroleum Corporation and Eni, announces the largest hydrocarbon discovery in Egypt's Western Desert in 15 years.
  • Dubai Investments plans to launch a DIP IPO by 2026 and announces that Globalpharma has signed seven strategic MoUs, including a solar PV project to enhance sustainability.