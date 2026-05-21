Global markets live: Nvidia, Eli Lilly, Intuit, OpenAI, Microsoft…
Every day, the MarketScreener team selects the most important news about listed companies worldwide. Here's a short summary for your convenience:
North America:
- Nvidia reports Q1 earnings of $1.87 per share, surpassing estimates, and forecasts Q2 revenue above expectations, alongside an $80 billion share repurchase program.
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SpaceX files for a $1.75 trillion IPO, potentially the world's largest market debut, marking a milestone in space commercialization.
- Google announces a $15 billion investment in a new data center in New Florence, Missouri, as part of its infrastructure expansion.
- Eli Lilly's experimental drug retatrutide achieved up to 30% weight loss in late-stage trials, showing strong efficacy and potential for regulatory approval.
- Intuit announces a 17% workforce reduction, misses quarterly revenue estimates, raises annual forecasts, and plans to redirect savings towards AI investments.
- Devon Energy expands its Delaware Basin footprint by acquiring 16,300 net undeveloped acres in New Mexico for $2.6 billion.
- Equity Residential and AvalonBay Communities will merge in an all-stock transaction to form a $52 billion real estate company.
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OpenAI plans to file for an IPO in the coming weeks, targeting a valuation potentially exceeding $1 trillion.
- Meta CEO announces no further company-wide layoffs this year, following a 10% global workforce reduction.
Europe:
- EY and Microsoft launch a $1B+ global initiative to scale AI enterprise-wide value creation.
- Airbus shares drop 2.9% following reports of A350 aircraft delivery delays caused by supply chain issues.
- Stellantis unveiled its €60 billion ($70 billion) "FastLane 2030" plan, aiming to launch 60 new car models and invest in platforms and autonomous tech.
- UniCredit announces the outcome of its €1.25 billion Tier 2 notes tender offer, purchasing €663.7 million of the securities at 99.75% of par value.
- Equinor plans to boost activity in northern Norway, targeting a 200–500 million-barrel resource increase at the Johan Castberg field.
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Athena FH Spa sold 5.6 million shares of Carel Industries at EUR 30.10 per share through an accelerated bookbuilding, raising approximately EUR 169 million.
Rest of World:
- Samsung Electronics reached a tentative pay agreement with its union, averting a planned strike, awarding bonuses, and boosting its stock value significantly.
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Singtel reports a 40% increase in annual net profit for FY2026, driven by a S$2.84 billion exceptional gain, and a 12% rise in underlying profit.
- AMD plans to invest over $10 billion in Taiwan to expand AI-focused chip manufacturing and collaborate with local technology partners.
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Agiba Petroleum Company, a joint venture of Egyptian General Petroleum Corporation and Eni, announces the largest hydrocarbon discovery in Egypt's Western Desert in 15 years.
- Dubai Investments plans to launch a DIP IPO by 2026 and announces that Globalpharma has signed seven strategic MoUs, including a solar PV project to enhance sustainability.
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