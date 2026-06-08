North America:

  • Nvidia expands AI infrastructure in South Korea through partnerships with SK Telecom and SK Hynix.
  • Meta seeks federal court contempt order against NSO Group for violating WhatsApp injunction.
  • Eli Lilly shares rise on positive Phase-3 results for obesity drug retatrutide.
  • Honeywell maintains 2026 guidance, plans aerospace unit spin-off on June 29.
  • Johnson & Johnson acquires Firefly Bio for $1 billion to enhance cancer drug pipeline.
  • Ingredion agrees to acquire Tate & Lyle for £2.7 billion ($3.6 billion).
  • Marvell Technology shares rise after S&P 500 inclusion announcement.

Europe:

  • Intesa Sanpaolo announces €30.6 billion cash-and-share offer for Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena.
  • Bravida awarded approximately NOK 330 million in damages in Nya Stavanger university hospital lawsuit.
  • Tate & Lyle agrees to £2.7 billion cash takeover by Ingredion.
  • Bouygues, Orange, and Iliad prepare €20.35 billion takeover of Altice France's SFR.

Rest of World:

  • Samsung Electronics and Nvidia discuss collaboration on next-gen foundry chips and high-bandwidth memory.
  • Naver plans to use Nvidia technology for large-scale AI factories.
  • Boehringer Ingelheim reports positive trial results for obesity drug survodutide.
  • ANA CEO anticipates Boeing 777X service entry in fiscal 2027, targets 320-aircraft fleet by 2030.
  • Eni and Petronas launch Searah joint venture to invest $20 billion in gas assets in Indonesia and Malaysia.
  • Novo Nordisk reports advancements with Wegovy prescriptions, positive CagriSema results, and zenagamtide trials.
  • Saudi Aramco reduces July official selling price of Arab Light crude for Asia by $6 per barrel.
  • Inpex faces intensified strikes at Ichthys LNG facilities and complaint from Offshore Alliance.