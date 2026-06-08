Global markets live: Nvidia, Eli Lilly, Marvell Tech, Saudi Aramco…
Every day, the MarketScreener team selects the most important news about listed companies worldwide. Here's a short summary for your convenience:
North America:
- Nvidia expands AI infrastructure in South Korea through partnerships with SK Telecom and SK Hynix.
- Meta seeks federal court contempt order against NSO Group for violating WhatsApp injunction.
- Eli Lilly shares rise on positive Phase-3 results for obesity drug retatrutide.
- Honeywell maintains 2026 guidance, plans aerospace unit spin-off on June 29.
- Johnson & Johnson acquires Firefly Bio for $1 billion to enhance cancer drug pipeline.
- Ingredion agrees to acquire Tate & Lyle for £2.7 billion ($3.6 billion).
- Marvell Technology shares rise after S&P 500 inclusion announcement.
Europe:
- Intesa Sanpaolo announces €30.6 billion cash-and-share offer for Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena.
- Bravida awarded approximately NOK 330 million in damages in Nya Stavanger university hospital lawsuit.
- Tate & Lyle agrees to £2.7 billion cash takeover by Ingredion.
- Bouygues, Orange, and Iliad prepare €20.35 billion takeover of Altice France's SFR.
Rest of World:
- Samsung Electronics and Nvidia discuss collaboration on next-gen foundry chips and high-bandwidth memory.
- Naver plans to use Nvidia technology for large-scale AI factories.
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Boehringer Ingelheim reports positive trial results for obesity drug survodutide.
- ANA CEO anticipates Boeing 777X service entry in fiscal 2027, targets 320-aircraft fleet by 2030.
- Eni and Petronas launch Searah joint venture to invest $20 billion in gas assets in Indonesia and Malaysia.
- Novo Nordisk reports advancements with Wegovy prescriptions, positive CagriSema results, and zenagamtide trials.
- Saudi Aramco reduces July official selling price of Arab Light crude for Asia by $6 per barrel.
- Inpex faces intensified strikes at Ichthys LNG facilities and complaint from Offshore Alliance.
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