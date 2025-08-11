North America:

  • Nvidia and AMD to pay 15% of China chip sales revenues to the US government for export licenses.
  • GSK receives US FDA priority review for antibiotic gepotidacin as a gonorrhea treatment.
  • Engine Capital pressures Avantor for board refresh and governance improvements.
  • Intel CEO to visit the White House amid speculation of government intervention.
  • MeridianLink to go private in a $2 billion acquisition by Centerbridge Partners.
  • Western Union acquires International Money Express and Intermex for $500 million each.
  • Rumble Inc. reports Q2 revenue of $25.1 million and considers acquiring Northern Data AG.
  • Micron Technology raises Q4 revenue and profit forecasts due to AI demand.
  • Monday.com surpasses Q2 2025 revenue expectations with AI-driven growth.

Europe:

  • Orsted plans a $9.4 billion rights issue supported by the Danish government.
  • Plus500 announces a $165 million share buyback following a slight increase in core profit.
  • S4 Capital shares rise on merger proposal consideration from MSQ Partners.
  • Novartis reports successful Phase III trial results for ianalumab in Sjögren's syndrome treatment.
  • IRLAB Therapeutics AB CFO Viktor Siewertz resigns.
  • Valmet Oyj enters a strategic agreement with Petrobras for spare parts and valve services.
  • EG Group considers selling its US forecourt business.

Rest of the world:

  • Gemfields Group sells Fabergé Ltd to SMG Capital for $50 million.
  • Keppel Ltd sells M1's telecom business to Simba Telecom for S$1.43 billion.
  • Santos Ltd extends exclusivity with XRG-led consortium and wins court case against Fluor.
  • Temasek-backed entity to acquire a 16% stake in Ayala's AC Health.
  • SK Hynix forecasts 30% annual growth in the AI memory market until 2030.