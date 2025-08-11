Global markets live: Nvidia, GSK, Micron Technology, Orsted, Santos…
North America:
- Nvidia and AMD to pay 15% of China chip sales revenues to the US government for export licenses.
- GSK receives US FDA priority review for antibiotic gepotidacin as a gonorrhea treatment.
Engine Capital pressures Avantor for board refresh and governance improvements.
- Intel CEO to visit the White House amid speculation of government intervention.
- MeridianLink to go private in a $2 billion acquisition by Centerbridge Partners.
Western Union acquires International Money Express and Intermex for $500 million each.
- Rumble Inc. reports Q2 revenue of $25.1 million and considers acquiring Northern Data AG.
- Micron Technology raises Q4 revenue and profit forecasts due to AI demand.
- Monday.com surpasses Q2 2025 revenue expectations with AI-driven growth.
Europe:
- Orsted plans a $9.4 billion rights issue supported by the Danish government.
- Plus500 announces a $165 million share buyback following a slight increase in core profit.
- S4 Capital shares rise on merger proposal consideration from MSQ Partners.
- Novartis reports successful Phase III trial results for ianalumab in Sjögren's syndrome treatment.
- IRLAB Therapeutics AB CFO Viktor Siewertz resigns.
- Valmet Oyj enters a strategic agreement with Petrobras for spare parts and valve services.
EG Group considers selling its US forecourt business.
Rest of the world:
- Gemfields Group sells Fabergé Ltd to SMG Capital for $50 million.
- Keppel Ltd sells M1's telecom business to Simba Telecom for S$1.43 billion.
- Santos Ltd extends exclusivity with XRG-led consortium and wins court case against Fluor.
Temasek-backed entity to acquire a 16% stake in Ayala's AC Health.
- SK Hynix forecasts 30% annual growth in the AI memory market until 2030.
