Everyday, the MarketScreener team selects the most important news about listed companies worldwide. Here's a short summary for your convenience:
North America:
- Nvidia: Upcoming Q3 earnings are closely watched as indicators of AI spending trends amidst global market concerns.
- Home Depot: Reduced annual profit forecast and adjusted 2025 outlook due to weak demand, despite beating Q3 sales estimates.
- Boeing: Gulf Air and Emirates Airline expand fleets with new Boeing aircraft, including 787 Dreamliners and 777-9 jets.
- BlackRock: U.S. prosecutors investigate telecom firms and a former BlackRock HPS executive for alleged $400 million fraud.
- Honda: Recalls 256,603 Accord hybrid vehicles in the U.S. due to a software error causing loss of drive power.
- Amazon Web Services: European Commission investigates under the Digital Markets Act for gatekeeper status.
- Microsoft: European Commission investigates Azure under the Digital Markets Act and expands Xbox Design Lab to 27 countries.
- XP Inc.: Announced a cash dividend, treasury shares retirement, and new share repurchase program after Q3 revenue increase.
- James Hardie Industries: AZEK acquisition exceeded cost savings targets, boosting Q2 net sales and announcing leadership transition.
Europe:
- Airbus: Secures significant aircraft orders and defense contracts, indicating a strong competitive stance in global aviation.
- Rheinmetall: Plans to source most steel from Europe, forecasts 2030 revenue target of €50 billion, expanding into naval shipbuilding.
- Verisure: Several banks initiate or update coverage, assigning ratings from overweight to buy with target prices from 18.40 to 22 euros.
- Skanska: Secures significant contracts in Finland, raises construction operating margin target to 4%, despite shares falling.
Rest of the world:
- Baidu: Experienced a 7% decline in Q3 2025 revenue due to decreased online marketing revenue, despite cloud business growth.
- Klarna: Achieved record Q3 revenue of $903 million, secured a $6.5 billion loan deal for U.S. expansion.
Temu: Experienced slow revenue growth in Q1 2025 due to US-China trade uncertainties.
- PDD Holdings: Reported a 9% increase in Q3 revenue to RMB108.3 billion despite competitive pressures.
- Emirates: Signed MOU with Safran for a seat assembly plant in Dubai, expanding production capabilities.
- Xiaomi: Q3 earnings saw significant growth with net profit more than doubling, driven by sales in electric vehicle and IoT segments.
