Geopolitics Tests the Rally

Day by day, it can feel as though the world is edging toward a dystopian script. A grinding war in Ukraine drags on, Venezuela's strongman has been captured in a show of modern force, and the White House is openly entertaining the idea of using the military to take control of Greenland, a territory belonging to a long-standing ally. This is therefore no surprise that after a record-setting rally that pushed America's main stock indices close to psychologically pleasing milestones - the S&P 500 edging toward 7,000 and the Dow flirting with 50,000 - momentum has begun to wobble. Not collapse. Just wobble.