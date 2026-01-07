Global markets live: Nvidia, Meta, Eli Lilly, Citigroup, Chevron…
Every day, the MarketScreener team selects the most important news about listed companies worldwide. Here's a short summary for your convenience:
North America:
- Nvidia announced collaborations with Chinese lidar maker Hesai and expanded its partnership with Siemens, boosting optimism in tech stocks.
- Meta's acquisition of AI startup Manus for $2 billion is under review by China, while appointing C.J. Mahoney as Chief Legal Officer.
- Eli Lilly is expanding in healthcare with the acquisition of Ventyx Biosciences for over $1 billion and partnering with Nimbus Therapeutics.
- Warner Bros Discovery advised shareholders to reject Paramount SkyDance's tender offer, while pursuing approval for major deals.
- Citigroup appointed Alexander Wong as Managing Director to enhance industrial and mobility sector coverage in Asia-Pacific.
- Chevron and Quantum Energy Partners are bidding $22 billion for Lukoil's international assets.
- GameStop introduced a $35 billion CEO compensation plan for Ryan Cohen, linked to market cap performance.
- KKR invested nearly $2 billion in European data center platform GTR and acquired Arctos Partners for $1 billion.
Europe:
- Shell acquired a 35% stake in two offshore Angola oil blocks from Chevron.
Hg Capital acquired OneStream for $6.4 billion in an all-cash transaction.
- Volvo Cars reported a 2% increase in global sales in December, despite a sell recommendation from Citigroup.
- Telecom Italia, Fastweb, and Vodafone entered a RAN sharing agreement to expand 5G coverage in Italy.
- Ørsted's Sunrise Wind filed a lawsuit to challenge the suspension of its offshore wind project lease.
- Hemnet saw financial institutions adjust target prices, with UBS raising its target to 155 SEK.
- Accenture acquired UK AI start-up Faculty for $1 billion, highlighting AI's influence in consulting.
Lufthansa Group partnered with Amadeus to launch a new retail platform, leading to a share upgrade by Morgan Stanley.
- Atlas Copco received an upgrade to outperform by Bernstein, following acquisitions to expand its compressor division.
Rest of the world:
- Hyundai shares reached a record high due to speculation about a partnership with Nvidia.
- Samsung faces potential price increases due to rising memory chip costs and plans a significant share buyback.
TPG Capital is negotiating to acquire a 30-40% stake in IIFL Capital Services, valued at ₹36-48 billion.
- China Vanke scheduled bondholder meetings and secured a loan interest deferral to prevent default.
- Xiaomi repurchased 3.9 million shares and launched a new electric sedan model.
- Baidu's Apollo Go received a permit to operate fully autonomous vehicles in Dubai, with plans for a $2 billion offering.
