Global markets live: Nvidia, Meta Platforms, Nike, Coinbase, Airbus…
Every day, the MarketScreener team selects the most important news about listed companies abroad. Here's a summary for your convenience:
North America:
- Nvidia confirms shipping of next-gen Rubin AI chips and unveils Vera, its first in-house server CPU.
- Meta Platforms enhances Horizon+ with Microsoft's Xbox Game Pass Starter integration.
- Capital One Financial reports a rise in Q2 2026 profit, exceeding expectations due to net interest income growth.
- Nike restructures its distribution strategy in China, focusing on direct-to-consumer digital sales.
- Alaska Air Group forecasts Q3 profit below estimates due to rising jet fuel prices.
- Coinbase settles FOIA lawsuit against the U.S. SEC over internal communications issues.
Europe:
- Airbus announces a €5 billion share buyback and sets ambitious mid-term profitability targets.
- Iberdrola reports a 22% increase in H1 2026 net profit to €4.34 billion, driven by strategic investments.
- Banco Santander reports a 17% increase in Q2 2026 underlying profit to €3.8 billion.
- Prologis submits a final increased takeover bid of £14 billion for British rival Segro.
- Reach PLC reports a pretax loss and cuts interim dividend by half due to a drop in digital ad revenue.
- Boliden faced multiple price target reductions following a Q2 earnings miss.
- Alfa Laval receives target price increases following a robust 29% organic growth in order intake.
- Wärtsilä reports strong Q2 performance with significant order intake, prompting analyst upgrades.
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Scottish Power announces a £1.5 billion investment to double Whitelee wind farm capacity by 2035.
- Energean PLC completes commissioning a second oil train on its FPSO, increasing processing capacity.
Rest of World:
- Zhongji Innolight plans to raise up to $7.02 billion through a secondary listing in Hong Kong.
- Origin Energy investigates a potential security breach involving unauthorized access to customer data.
- Lynas Rare Earths reports a 70% increase in Q4 revenue due to higher prices and demand.
- Sandoz plans to engage with U.S. policymakers following high tariff proposals on imported generic drugs.
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