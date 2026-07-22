North America:

  • Nvidia confirms shipping of next-gen Rubin AI chips and unveils Vera, its first in-house server CPU.
  • Meta Platforms enhances Horizon+ with Microsoft's Xbox Game Pass Starter integration.
  • Capital One Financial reports a rise in Q2 2026 profit, exceeding expectations due to net interest income growth.
  • Nike restructures its distribution strategy in China, focusing on direct-to-consumer digital sales.
  • Alaska Air Group forecasts Q3 profit below estimates due to rising jet fuel prices.
  • Coinbase settles FOIA lawsuit against the U.S. SEC over internal communications issues.

Europe:

  • Airbus announces a €5 billion share buyback and sets ambitious mid-term profitability targets.
  • Iberdrola reports a 22% increase in H1 2026 net profit to €4.34 billion, driven by strategic investments.
  • Banco Santander reports a 17% increase in Q2 2026 underlying profit to €3.8 billion.
  • Prologis submits a final increased takeover bid of £14 billion for British rival Segro.
  • Reach PLC reports a pretax loss and cuts interim dividend by half due to a drop in digital ad revenue.
  • Boliden faced multiple price target reductions following a Q2 earnings miss.
  • Alfa Laval receives target price increases following a robust 29% organic growth in order intake.
  • Wärtsilä reports strong Q2 performance with significant order intake, prompting analyst upgrades.
  • Scottish Power announces a £1.5 billion investment to double Whitelee wind farm capacity by 2035.
  • Energean PLC completes commissioning a second oil train on its FPSO, increasing processing capacity.

Rest of World:

  • Zhongji Innolight plans to raise up to $7.02 billion through a secondary listing in Hong Kong.
  • Origin Energy investigates a potential security breach involving unauthorized access to customer data.
  • Lynas Rare Earths reports a 70% increase in Q4 revenue due to higher prices and demand.
  • Sandoz plans to engage with U.S. policymakers following high tariff proposals on imported generic drugs.