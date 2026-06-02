North America:

  • Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang announces sufficient supply to sustain AI chip growth despite challenges.
  • Micron's market cap reaches $1 trillion, driven by AI demand and memory supply agreements.
  • Marvell shares surge over 21% after praise from Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang.
  • Amazon moves Prime Day to June 23-26, expecting robust growth in grocery sales.
  • Alphabet plans to raise $80 billion through equity offering to fund AI expansion.
  • Hewlett Packard Enterprise shares surged on record Q2 revenue and strong AI server demand.
  • Cingulate's ADHD treatment, CTx-1301, not approved by FDA, requiring additional data.
  • Anthropic files for IPO, aiming to surpass OpenAI in AI sector's public capital race.

Europe:

  • Stellantis confirms over €1 billion investment in France for new electric and hybrid models.
  • STMicroelectronics raises 2026 revenue target for data centers to about $1 billion.
  • Bayer shares dropped due to uncertainty over $7.25 billion U.S. settlement for Roundup litigation.
  • British American Tobacco raises annual revenue growth forecast for new categories.
  • BP plc to transfer operational control of Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan pipeline to SOCAR on July 1.
  • Abivax reports positive Phase 3 trial results for ulcerative colitis drug, with safety concerns.
  • Castellum redeemed €864 million of bonds as part of its Back to Basics strategy.

Rest of World:

  • Tesla's Chinese-manufactured EV sales rose 39.4% YoY in May, with mixed global results.
  • OMIFCO plans to sell a 25% stake in its Oman-based fertilizer business through IPO.
  • Vedanta's Konkola Copper Mines begins 60-day shutdown of Nchanga smelter for maintenance.
  • Tencent shares jump 10% after testing AI agent on WeChat platform.
  • Didi Global reports 1.2 billion-yuan net loss in Q1 due to widening overseas losses.
  • Meituan shares rise 7.7% in Hong Kong following better-than-expected earnings.
  • Zhipu AI plans to apply for listing on Shanghai's Sci-Tech Board, aiming to issue A-shares.