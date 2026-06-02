Global markets live: Nvidia, Micron, Marvell, Alphabet…
Every day, the MarketScreener team selects the most important news about listed companies. Here's a short summary for your convenience:
North America:
- Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang announces sufficient supply to sustain AI chip growth despite challenges.
- Micron's market cap reaches $1 trillion, driven by AI demand and memory supply agreements.
- Marvell shares surge over 21% after praise from Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang.
- Amazon moves Prime Day to June 23-26, expecting robust growth in grocery sales.
- Alphabet plans to raise $80 billion through equity offering to fund AI expansion.
- Hewlett Packard Enterprise shares surged on record Q2 revenue and strong AI server demand.
- Cingulate's ADHD treatment, CTx-1301, not approved by FDA, requiring additional data.
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Anthropic files for IPO, aiming to surpass OpenAI in AI sector's public capital race.
Europe:
- Stellantis confirms over €1 billion investment in France for new electric and hybrid models.
- STMicroelectronics raises 2026 revenue target for data centers to about $1 billion.
- Bayer shares dropped due to uncertainty over $7.25 billion U.S. settlement for Roundup litigation.
- British American Tobacco raises annual revenue growth forecast for new categories.
- BP plc to transfer operational control of Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan pipeline to SOCAR on July 1.
- Abivax reports positive Phase 3 trial results for ulcerative colitis drug, with safety concerns.
- Castellum redeemed €864 million of bonds as part of its Back to Basics strategy.
Rest of World:
- Tesla's Chinese-manufactured EV sales rose 39.4% YoY in May, with mixed global results.
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OMIFCO plans to sell a 25% stake in its Oman-based fertilizer business through IPO.
- Vedanta's Konkola Copper Mines begins 60-day shutdown of Nchanga smelter for maintenance.
- Tencent shares jump 10% after testing AI agent on WeChat platform.
- Didi Global reports 1.2 billion-yuan net loss in Q1 due to widening overseas losses.
- Meituan shares rise 7.7% in Hong Kong following better-than-expected earnings.
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Zhipu AI plans to apply for listing on Shanghai's Sci-Tech Board, aiming to issue A-shares.
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