Global markets live: Nvidia, Micron, Marvell, Alphabet…

Every day, the MarketScreener team selects the most important news about listed companies. Here's a short summary for your convenience:

North America: Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang announces sufficient supply to sustain AI chip growth despite challenges.

Micron's market cap reaches $1 trillion, driven by AI demand and memory supply agreements.

Marvell shares surge over 21% after praise from Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang.

Amazon moves Prime Day to June 23-26, expecting robust growth in grocery sales.

Alphabet plans to raise $80 billion through equity offering to fund AI expansion.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise shares surged on record Q2 revenue and strong AI server demand.

Cingulate's ADHD treatment, CTx-1301, not approved by FDA, requiring additional data.

Anthropic files for IPO, aiming to surpass OpenAI in AI sector's public capital race. Europe: Stellantis confirms over €1 billion investment in France for new electric and hybrid models.

STMicroelectronics raises 2026 revenue target for data centers to about $1 billion.

Bayer shares dropped due to uncertainty over $7.25 billion U.S. settlement for Roundup litigation.

British American Tobacco raises annual revenue growth forecast for new categories.

BP plc to transfer operational control of Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan pipeline to SOCAR on July 1.

Abivax reports positive Phase 3 trial results for ulcerative colitis drug, with safety concerns.

Castellum redeemed €864 million of bonds as part of its Back to Basics strategy. Rest of World: Tesla's Chinese-manufactured EV sales rose 39.4% YoY in May, with mixed global results.

OMIFCO plans to sell a 25% stake in its Oman-based fertilizer business through IPO.

Vedanta's Konkola Copper Mines begins 60-day shutdown of Nchanga smelter for maintenance.

Tencent shares jump 10% after testing AI agent on WeChat platform.

Didi Global reports 1.2 billion-yuan net loss in Q1 due to widening overseas losses.

Meituan shares rise 7.7% in Hong Kong following better-than-expected earnings.

Zhipu AI plans to apply for listing on Shanghai's Sci-Tech Board, aiming to issue A-shares.