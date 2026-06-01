Global markets live: Nvidia, Tesla, Uber, Eli Lilly, BP plc…
Every day, the MarketScreener team selects the most important news about listed companies worldwide. Here's a short summary for your convenience:
Romain Fournier
Published on 06/01/2026
at 09:59 am EDT - Modified on 06/01/2026
at 10:00 am EDT
North America:
- Nvidia unveils the RTX Spark chip and announces new PC chips with integrated AI processors, highlighting its strategic push into AI-powered computing.
- Tesla's vehicle registrations surged significantly year-over-year in May across various European markets, indicating strong regional sales growth.
- Berkshire Hathaway will acquire Taylor Morrison Home Corporation for $8.5 billion in cash, marking its first major deal under Warren Buffett's successor.
- Uber partners with Israeli AI startup Autobrains to launch a robotaxi program in Munich.
- Eli Lilly signs a $3 billion licensing agreement with Haisco Pharmaceuticals and enters a separate license agreement with Hanmi Pharm for exclusive global rights to sonefpeglutide outside Korea.
- People Inc is preparing an $18 billion offer to acquire 73.9% of MGM Resorts, valuing the company at $48.30 per share in cash.
Europe:
- BP plc starts commercial gas production at the Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli field in Azerbaijan, marking its first non-associated gas operation.
- EasyJet shares surge as the airline signals openness to a possible takeover offer from Castlelake.
- Drax agrees to acquire Bluefield Solar Income Fund in a deal valued at approximately £561 million.
- EQT-owned OX2 announces its largest solar project in Poland, a 165 MWp solar park with a 50 MW/120 MWh battery storage investment.
- Elekta faces mixed analyst opinions, with target prices adjusted by SB1 Markets to 57 SEK and UBS to 41 SEK.
- Sivers Semiconductors reported a 77% year-over-year pipeline growth to nearly $800 million, highlighted by partnerships with Jabil in photonics.
-
France secures €93 billion in investment pledges for AI and data-center projects.
Rest of World:
- China's manufacturing PMI expanded for the sixth consecutive month in May, though at a slower pace. India's manufacturing PMI climbed to 55.0 in May, the fastest growth in three months. Japan's PMI slowed to 54.5 in May, as cost pressures offset record export order growth. South Korea's factory activity grew at the strongest pace in over five years in May.
- Malaysia mandates social-media platforms to verify users under 16, imposing fines for non-compliance.
-
GM Korea reported a 5.9% year-over-year decrease in vehicle sales for May.
-
Star Entertainment Group Ltd has been fined A$10 million by the New South Wales gaming regulator for compliance failures.
- Emirates Telecommunications Group sells 12.5% of its Careem Technologies stake to Uber for $100 million.
© MarketScreener.com -
2026