North America: OpenAI is in discussions for a potential share sale valuing the company at $500 billion and preparing to release its GPT-5 model.

Nvidia denies allegations of backdoors in its chips and faces issues with illegal shipments of AI chips to China.

Tesla faces challenges with a decline in European sales and shareholder lawsuits over Robotaxi claims.

Walt Disney raises its annual EPS target following strong earnings driven by streaming gains and strategic acquisitions.

Snap experiences slowed revenue growth due to an ad platform glitch and competition from social media rivals.

Apollo Global Management acquires a majority stake in Stream Data Centers and reports strong Q2 profit estimates.

Meta launches new anti-scam tools for WhatsApp.

Shopify projects higher Q3 revenue due to AI-enhanced platform improvements.

Siemens Energy delays plans for new gas power plants and aims to achieve break-even at its wind unit by 2026.

Bayer implements a strategy to address US legal challenges related to glyphosate and undergoes corporate restructuring.

Novo Nordisk reports mixed financial results with an 18% sales increase in Q2, facing pressure to lower drug prices.

Generali reports a 5% increase in net profits for the first half of 2025 and announces a EUR 500 million share buyback.

Glencore faces challenges including a significant potential impact on cobalt production due to the DRC's export ban.

Commerzbank experiences a profit drop due to restructuring costs but raises its financial targets for 2025.

Beiersdorf shares decline following a reduction in first-half earnings and annual forecasts. Rest of the world: Honda Motor reports a 50% drop in Q1 operating profit due to a stronger yen and U.S. tariffs.

Bajaj Auto reports higher-than-expected quarterly profits driven by strong exports despite e-scooter delivery challenges.

Cathay Pacific Airways reports a 1.1% increase in first-half profit and announces a US$8 billion order for Boeing 777-9 jets.

Blackstone offers $3.5 billion for TechnoPro Holdings.

offers $3.5 billion for TechnoPro Holdings. TPG acquires Infomedia for approximately $420 million.