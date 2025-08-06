North America:

  • OpenAI is in discussions for a potential share sale valuing the company at $500 billion and preparing to release its GPT-5 model.
  • Nvidia denies allegations of backdoors in its chips and faces issues with illegal shipments of AI chips to China.
  • Tesla faces challenges with a decline in European sales and shareholder lawsuits over Robotaxi claims.
  • Walt Disney raises its annual EPS target following strong earnings driven by streaming gains and strategic acquisitions.
  • Snap experiences slowed revenue growth due to an ad platform glitch and competition from social media rivals.
  • Apollo Global Management acquires a majority stake in Stream Data Centers and reports strong Q2 profit estimates.
  • Meta launches new anti-scam tools for WhatsApp.
  • Shopify projects higher Q3 revenue due to AI-enhanced platform improvements.

Europe:

  • Siemens Energy delays plans for new gas power plants and aims to achieve break-even at its wind unit by 2026.
  • Bayer implements a strategy to address US legal challenges related to glyphosate and undergoes corporate restructuring.
  • Novo Nordisk reports mixed financial results with an 18% sales increase in Q2, facing pressure to lower drug prices.
  • Generali reports a 5% increase in net profits for the first half of 2025 and announces a EUR 500 million share buyback.
  • Glencore faces challenges including a significant potential impact on cobalt production due to the DRC's export ban.
  • Commerzbank experiences a profit drop due to restructuring costs but raises its financial targets for 2025.
  • Beiersdorf shares decline following a reduction in first-half earnings and annual forecasts.

Rest of the world:

  • Honda Motor reports a 50% drop in Q1 operating profit due to a stronger yen and U.S. tariffs.
  • Bajaj Auto reports higher-than-expected quarterly profits driven by strong exports despite e-scooter delivery challenges.
  • Cathay Pacific Airways reports a 1.1% increase in first-half profit and announces a US$8 billion order for Boeing 777-9 jets.
  • REA Group Ltd reports a 23% increase in annual profit and raises its dividend.
  • Blackstone offers $3.5 billion for TechnoPro Holdings.
  • TPG acquires Infomedia for approximately $420 million.