North America:
- OpenAI is in discussions for a potential share sale valuing the company at $500 billion and preparing to release its GPT-5 model.
- Nvidia denies allegations of backdoors in its chips and faces issues with illegal shipments of AI chips to China.
- Tesla faces challenges with a decline in European sales and shareholder lawsuits over Robotaxi claims.
- Walt Disney raises its annual EPS target following strong earnings driven by streaming gains and strategic acquisitions.
- Snap experiences slowed revenue growth due to an ad platform glitch and competition from social media rivals.
- Apollo Global Management acquires a majority stake in Stream Data Centers and reports strong Q2 profit estimates.
- Meta launches new anti-scam tools for WhatsApp.
- Shopify projects higher Q3 revenue due to AI-enhanced platform improvements.
Europe:
- Siemens Energy delays plans for new gas power plants and aims to achieve break-even at its wind unit by 2026.
- Bayer implements a strategy to address US legal challenges related to glyphosate and undergoes corporate restructuring.
- Novo Nordisk reports mixed financial results with an 18% sales increase in Q2, facing pressure to lower drug prices.
- Generali reports a 5% increase in net profits for the first half of 2025 and announces a EUR 500 million share buyback.
- Glencore faces challenges including a significant potential impact on cobalt production due to the DRC's export ban.
- Commerzbank experiences a profit drop due to restructuring costs but raises its financial targets for 2025.
- Beiersdorf shares decline following a reduction in first-half earnings and annual forecasts.
Rest of the world:
- Honda Motor reports a 50% drop in Q1 operating profit due to a stronger yen and U.S. tariffs.
- Bajaj Auto reports higher-than-expected quarterly profits driven by strong exports despite e-scooter delivery challenges.
- Cathay Pacific Airways reports a 1.1% increase in first-half profit and announces a US$8 billion order for Boeing 777-9 jets.
- REA Group Ltd reports a 23% increase in annual profit and raises its dividend.
- Blackstone offers $3.5 billion for TechnoPro Holdings.
- TPG acquires Infomedia for approximately $420 million.