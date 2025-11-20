Tech Soars, Labour Slows

America's economy is offering investors a curious split-screen moment: a labour market that is cooling and a technology sector that refuses to get the memo. September's jobs report hints at a gentler phase of growth, even as Nvidia's soaring results revive enthusiasm for all things AI. The challenge now is to understand which story will matter more in the months ahead, and whether the markets' optimism can outpace the economy's steadier, slower rhythm.