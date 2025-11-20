North America:

  • Nvidia reported robust earnings, fueling a global tech rally and positively influencing market sentiment.
  • Abbott Laboratories completed a $21 billion acquisition of Exact Sciences, expanding into the cancer screening market.
  • Palo Alto Networks completed a $3.35 billion acquisition of Chronosphere to enhance AI-driven security solutions.
  • Meta ordered by a Spanish court to pay €479 million for unfair competition and data breaches.
  • Walmart reported strong Q3 2025 results, surpassing expectations, and announced a move of its stock and bond listings from NYSE to Nasdaq.
  • Google is expanding its AI infrastructure with a new cloud region in Turkey and opening its largest AI hardware engineering center outside the US.
  • Amgen received FDA full approval for Imdelltra for extensive stage small cell lung cancer.
  • Target plans a $1 billion investment following consecutive sales declines.

Europe

  • Universal Music Group, Sony Music, and Warner Music Group licensed their catalogs to Klay for AI-powered song remakes.
  • Warner Music Group settled a copyright case with Udio and plans to launch a joint AI song creation platform in 2026.
  • Novartis projects 5-6% annual sales growth from 2025 to 2030, driven by its high-value pipeline and U.S. expansion.
  • Valeo anticipates increased operating margins and free cash flow by 2026, targeting revenue growth starting in 2027.
  • BNP Paribas increased its CET1 ratio target to 13% by 2027 and initiated a €1.15 billion share buyback program.
  • Siemens Energy announced a share buyback program of up to €6.9 billion and a €2 billion investment in factories.
  • Nokia partnered with NestAI to invest €100 million in AI-powered defense and infrastructure solutions.
  • Thales signed agreements with UAE entities to enhance cyber capabilities and develop AI-driven aviation solutions.
  • TotalEnergies increased its stake in the Nigerian offshore oil block OPL 257 to 90%.
  • Tod's faces regulatory scrutiny for labor issues amidst luxury market expansion challenges.

Rest of the world:

  • Lenovo reported a record high Q2 revenue, rising 15% due to increased demand for AI and Windows 11 adoption.