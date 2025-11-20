Global markets live: Nvidia, Walmart, Google, Amgen, Target…
Every day, the MarketScreener team selects the most important news about listed companies worldwide. Here's a short summary for your convenience:
North America:
- Nvidia reported robust earnings, fueling a global tech rally and positively influencing market sentiment.
- Abbott Laboratories completed a $21 billion acquisition of Exact Sciences, expanding into the cancer screening market.
- Palo Alto Networks completed a $3.35 billion acquisition of Chronosphere to enhance AI-driven security solutions.
- Meta ordered by a Spanish court to pay €479 million for unfair competition and data breaches.
- Walmart reported strong Q3 2025 results, surpassing expectations, and announced a move of its stock and bond listings from NYSE to Nasdaq.
- Google is expanding its AI infrastructure with a new cloud region in Turkey and opening its largest AI hardware engineering center outside the US.
- Amgen received FDA full approval for Imdelltra for extensive stage small cell lung cancer.
- Target plans a $1 billion investment following consecutive sales declines.
Europe
- Universal Music Group, Sony Music, and Warner Music Group licensed their catalogs to Klay for AI-powered song remakes.
- Warner Music Group settled a copyright case with Udio and plans to launch a joint AI song creation platform in 2026.
- Novartis projects 5-6% annual sales growth from 2025 to 2030, driven by its high-value pipeline and U.S. expansion.
- Valeo anticipates increased operating margins and free cash flow by 2026, targeting revenue growth starting in 2027.
- BNP Paribas increased its CET1 ratio target to 13% by 2027 and initiated a €1.15 billion share buyback program.
- Siemens Energy announced a share buyback program of up to €6.9 billion and a €2 billion investment in factories.
- Nokia partnered with NestAI to invest €100 million in AI-powered defense and infrastructure solutions.
- Thales signed agreements with UAE entities to enhance cyber capabilities and develop AI-driven aviation solutions.
- TotalEnergies increased its stake in the Nigerian offshore oil block OPL 257 to 90%.
- Tod's faces regulatory scrutiny for labor issues amidst luxury market expansion challenges.
Rest of the world:
- Lenovo reported a record high Q2 revenue, rising 15% due to increased demand for AI and Windows 11 adoption.
© MarketScreener.com -
2025