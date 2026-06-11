Global markets live: Oracle, Microsoft, SpaceX, ASML, Frasers…
Every day, the MarketScreener team selects the most important news about listed companies worldwide. Here's a short summary for your convenience:
North America:
- Oracle reports Q4 revenue of $19.18 billion, exceeding estimates due to strong cloud demand.
- Johnson & Johnson says Imaavy showed significant durable hemoglobin response in Phase 3 clinical trial.
- OpenAI is considering drastic price cuts in the face of competition from Anthropic, according to the WSJ.
- SK Hynix is considering a U.S. listing in August.
- Microsoft's Xbox division faces layoffs and budget cuts amid declining sales and high expenses.
- SpaceX plans a $75 billion IPO on June 12, offering 555.6 million shares at $135 each.
Europe:
- ASML to reduce planned layoffs and postpone redundancies until May 2027 after union negotiations.
- Frasers Group launches a €2.7 billion bid to acquire remaining Hugo Boss shares.
- Halma PLC reports a 28% profit increase but shares drop 15% after cutting 2027 growth forecast.
- London Stock Exchange Group shares rise 27% as investors welcome clearer AI strategy.
- Systemair's Q4 performance leads to target price increases and buy ratings.
- Tesla receives approval to sell Full Self-Driving technology in Belgium.
- Wizz Air reports double-digit profit growth despite Middle East challenges.
- EQT sells entire A-share holding in Beijer Ref to Melker Schörling AB.
Rest of World:
- Emaar Properties announces a $54.46 billion urban district project in Dubai.
- Saudi Arabia's oil sales to China projected to hit record-low levels in July.
- BHP Group partners with Boton for sustainable mining conveyor systems.
- Coupang fined 625 billion won for data breach and illegal information collection.
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MUMSS targets a 10 trillion yen increase in retail wealth assets amid rising rates.
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Cyera secures $600 million in funding.
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Uganda Airlines places a $984.64 million order for 10 Boeing aircraft.
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The United Auto Workers reaches a wage agreement with Dauch Corp after a strike.
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