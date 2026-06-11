North America:

  • Oracle reports Q4 revenue of $19.18 billion, exceeding estimates due to strong cloud demand.
  • Johnson & Johnson says Imaavy showed significant durable hemoglobin response in Phase 3 clinical trial.
  • OpenAI is considering drastic price cuts in the face of competition from Anthropic, according to the WSJ.
  • SK Hynix is considering a U.S. listing in August.
  • Microsoft's Xbox division faces layoffs and budget cuts amid declining sales and high expenses.
  • SpaceX plans a $75 billion IPO on June 12, offering 555.6 million shares at $135 each.

Europe:

  • ASML to reduce planned layoffs and postpone redundancies until May 2027 after union negotiations.
  • Frasers Group launches a €2.7 billion bid to acquire remaining Hugo Boss shares.
  • Halma PLC reports a 28% profit increase but shares drop 15% after cutting 2027 growth forecast.
  • London Stock Exchange Group shares rise 27% as investors welcome clearer AI strategy.
  • Systemair's Q4 performance leads to target price increases and buy ratings.
  • Tesla receives approval to sell Full Self-Driving technology in Belgium.
  • Wizz Air reports double-digit profit growth despite Middle East challenges.
  • EQT sells entire A-share holding in Beijer Ref to Melker Schörling AB.

Rest of World:

  • Emaar Properties announces a $54.46 billion urban district project in Dubai.
  • Saudi Arabia's oil sales to China projected to hit record-low levels in July.
  • BHP Group partners with Boton for sustainable mining conveyor systems.
  • Coupang fined 625 billion won for data breach and illegal information collection.
  • MUMSS targets a 10 trillion yen increase in retail wealth assets amid rising rates.
  • Cyera secures $600 million in funding.
  • Uganda Airlines places a $984.64 million order for 10 Boeing aircraft.
  • The United Auto Workers reaches a wage agreement with Dauch Corp after a strike.