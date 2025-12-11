North America:

  • Oracle faces market pressure as disappointing earnings and increased AI spending concerns impact global tech stocks.
  • Google appoints Amin Vahdat as Chief Technologist for AI infrastructure and faces potential EU fines for Digital Markets Act non-compliance.
  • Microsoft announces partnerships to boost agentic AI adoption.
  • OpenAI faces challenges with ChatGPT errors and cybersecurity risks, prompting SEC warnings.
  • BlackRock launches its first full-market U.S. bonds ETF and reduces its stake in Naturgy by €1.7 billion.
  • Amazon launches 'Rush' pickup service, expands grocery delivery, and settles a tax probe in Italy.
  • Intel explores acquisitions of Rivos and Sambanova, while facing governance concerns and a reduced EU antitrust fine.
  • JPMorgan rewards low-income employees with up to $1000 and hires Todd Combs for a new $10 billion investment strategy.
  • Altria Group announces CEO Billy Gifford's retirement in May 2025, with CFO Salvatore Mancuso to succeed him.

Europe:

  • Schneider Electric announces a €3.5 billion share buyback program through 2030, setting revenue growth and EBITA margin targets.
  • Novo Nordisk faces mixed forecasts, with a competitor's drug showing superior weight loss results and SEB predicting negative growth.
  • Eni cleared to issue up to €1 billion in hybrid bonds and announces its strategic plan for 2026-2029.
  • UniCredit launches Italy's first tokenized minibond worth €5 million on a public blockchain.
  • TSX futures decline as Oracle's earnings and AI spending concerns overshadow positive sentiment from a U.S. Federal Reserve rate cut.

Rest of the world:

  • China stocks fall following a Federal Reserve rate cut, with anticipation for policy directions from the Central Economic Work Conference.
  • ZTE faces a potential multi-billion dollar U.S. fine related to foreign bribery allegations.
  • Schott Pharma expands manufacturing in the U.S. and Asia to boost mRNA and oncology drug production.
  • SoftBank Group shares fall following Oracle's earnings, impacting Japan's Nikkei index.
  • SK On and Ford terminate their U.S. battery joint venture amidst geopolitical tensions.
  • Prada faces backlash for cultural appropriation and announces no new store openings in India next year.