North America:
- Oracle faces market pressure as disappointing earnings and increased AI spending concerns impact global tech stocks.
- Google appoints Amin Vahdat as Chief Technologist for AI infrastructure and faces potential EU fines for Digital Markets Act non-compliance.
- Microsoft announces partnerships to boost agentic AI adoption.
OpenAI faces challenges with ChatGPT errors and cybersecurity risks, prompting SEC warnings.
- BlackRock launches its first full-market U.S. bonds ETF and reduces its stake in Naturgy by €1.7 billion.
- Amazon launches 'Rush' pickup service, expands grocery delivery, and settles a tax probe in Italy.
- Intel explores acquisitions of Rivos and Sambanova, while facing governance concerns and a reduced EU antitrust fine.
- JPMorgan rewards low-income employees with up to $1000 and hires Todd Combs for a new $10 billion investment strategy.
- Altria Group announces CEO Billy Gifford's retirement in May 2025, with CFO Salvatore Mancuso to succeed him.
Europe:
- Schneider Electric announces a €3.5 billion share buyback program through 2030, setting revenue growth and EBITA margin targets.
- Novo Nordisk faces mixed forecasts, with a competitor's drug showing superior weight loss results and SEB predicting negative growth.
- Eni cleared to issue up to €1 billion in hybrid bonds and announces its strategic plan for 2026-2029.
- UniCredit launches Italy's first tokenized minibond worth €5 million on a public blockchain.
- TSX futures decline as Oracle's earnings and AI spending concerns overshadow positive sentiment from a U.S. Federal Reserve rate cut.
Rest of the world:
- China stocks fall following a Federal Reserve rate cut, with anticipation for policy directions from the Central Economic Work Conference.
- ZTE faces a potential multi-billion dollar U.S. fine related to foreign bribery allegations.
- Schott Pharma expands manufacturing in the U.S. and Asia to boost mRNA and oncology drug production.
- SoftBank Group shares fall following Oracle's earnings, impacting Japan's Nikkei index.
SK On and Ford terminate their U.S. battery joint venture amidst geopolitical tensions.
- Prada faces backlash for cultural appropriation and announces no new store openings in India next year.
