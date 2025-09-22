Global markets live: Pfizer, Oracle, T-Mobile, Bristol Myers Squibb, Sanofi…
Every day, the MarketScreener team selects the most important news about listed companies across the world. Here's a shot summary for your convenience:
North America:
- Pfizer is nearing a takeover of Metsera, an anti-obesity drug developer, with acquisition figures between $4.9 billion and $7.3 billion.
- Oracle Corporation has promoted insiders Clay Magouyrk and Mike Sicilia to co-CEOs as Safra Catz transitions to executive vice chair.
- T-Mobile has appointed Srini Gopalan as its new CEO, effective November 1, succeeding Mike Sievert.
- Bristol-Myers Squibb intends to launch its new schizophrenia drug, Cobenfy, in the UK at a yearly price of $22,500.
- Compass acquired Anywhere Real Estate in a deal valued between $1.5 billion and $1.6 billion.
Collins Aerospace is working on updates to restore its MUSE Passenger Operations System after a cyberattack disrupted operations at several European airports.
Saks Global is negotiating the sale of a 49% stake in Bergdorf Goodman for $1 billion.
Europe:
- Sanofi and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals have received positive CHMP opinions for their drug Dupixent to treat Chronic Spontaneous Urticaria in the EU.
- BBVA has increased its takeover bid for Banco Sabadell to 1 share for every 4.8376 Sabadell shares, valuing the all-share offer at $20 billion.
- Porsche AG's delayed electric vehicle launch has led to a plunge in its stock prices, impacting guidance and causing a decline in both its own and parent company Volkswagen's stock prices.
- AstraZeneca's drugs Tezspire and Koselugo have received recommendations for EU approval.
- Roche Holding is advancing its experimental obesity drug to a late-stage trial and announced positive Phase III results for its drug giredestrant.
- Stenhus Fastigheter has sold a development property in Karlstad for 87 million kronor and plans to issue green bonds worth 500 million SEK.
Rest of the world:
- Vietjet has received its first Boeing 737-8 aircraft as part of a $32 billion order.
- IndusInd Bank has appointed Viral Damania as its new CFO.
Reece Ltd announced an off-market share buyback plan worth A$250 million, resulting in an 18.7% intraday increase in its stock price.
SingTel's Optus network experienced a failure that disrupted emergency calls, attributed to a departure from established processes.
- Wellnex Life Limited has received an initial order from Haleon for the UAE market.
