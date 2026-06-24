North America:

  • Qualcomm in talks to provide custom chip-design services to ByteDance, sources say. It will also acquire AI startup Modular.
  • Apple aims to expand its entertainment and streaming offerings, executive Cue says.
  • SK Hynix files for a potential $29 billion ADR offering on Nasdaq.
  • The US administration is pressing Meta to agree to AI safety reviews amid mounting security concerns, the New York Times reports.
  • Meta Platforms launches a new line of smart glasses.
  • Eli Lilly expects China approval for its GLP-1 pill as soon as 2026, according to an executive.
  • Boeing wins a contract from the U.S. Air Force worth up to $2 billion for satellite work.
  • Lockheed Martin secures an $8.4 billion contract amendment with the U.S. Army.
  • FedEx anticipates an 11% increase in revenue in 2026 following improved fourth-quarter earnings driven by strong pricing.
  • Nike appoints David Denton, former CFO of Pfizer, to lead its finance function.

Europe:

  • Segro shares rise after rejecting takeover offer from Prologis, boosting FTSE 100.
  • Rheinmetall shares plummet as Germany cancels F126 frigate programme.
  • KNDS announces plans to list 20% of shares on Frankfurt and Paris exchanges, targeting €15 billion valuation.
  • Telecom Italia files court complaint in Milan against new grid tariffs set by FiberCop.
  • Berkeley Group surpasses pretax profit guidance, highlights challenging earnings environment, advocates for housing reforms.
  • Heidelberger Druck acquires service and spare-parts division of Manroland Sheetfed Group to strengthen core business.
  • TKMS to deliver first Meko A-200 DEU frigate to German Navy in 2029 after F126 frigate project cancellation.
  • Airbus faces urgent inspections of 16 A380 aircraft due to wing spar cracks, mandated by EASA.

Rest of World:

  • SK Hynix plans to raise $29 billion through U.S. ADR listing on Nasdaq for AI chip production and expansion.
  • Intel shares rise premarket after SoftBank founder highlights growth potential.
  • Alibaba files federal lawsuit in California to challenge inclusion on Pentagon's list of alleged Chinese military companies.
  • Samsung Electronics announces 90 trillion won share buyback program following employee bonus agreement.
  • Saipem agrees to sell Saudi Arabian shallow-water drilling arm to ADES for $285 million, focusing on deep-water drilling.