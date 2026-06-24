Global markets live: Qualcomm, Apple, SK Hynix, Eli Lilly, FedEx, Nike…
Every day, the MarketScreener team selects the most important news about listed companies worldwide. Here's a short summary for your convenience:
North America:
- Qualcomm in talks to provide custom chip-design services to ByteDance, sources say. It will also acquire AI startup Modular.
- Apple aims to expand its entertainment and streaming offerings, executive Cue says.
- SK Hynix files for a potential $29 billion ADR offering on Nasdaq.
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The US administration is pressing Meta to agree to AI safety reviews amid mounting security concerns, the New York Times reports.
- Meta Platforms launches a new line of smart glasses.
- Eli Lilly expects China approval for its GLP-1 pill as soon as 2026, according to an executive.
- Boeing wins a contract from the U.S. Air Force worth up to $2 billion for satellite work.
- Lockheed Martin secures an $8.4 billion contract amendment with the U.S. Army.
- FedEx anticipates an 11% increase in revenue in 2026 following improved fourth-quarter earnings driven by strong pricing.
- Nike appoints David Denton, former CFO of Pfizer, to lead its finance function.
Europe:
- Segro shares rise after rejecting takeover offer from Prologis, boosting FTSE 100.
- Rheinmetall shares plummet as Germany cancels F126 frigate programme.
- KNDS announces plans to list 20% of shares on Frankfurt and Paris exchanges, targeting €15 billion valuation.
- Telecom Italia files court complaint in Milan against new grid tariffs set by FiberCop.
- Berkeley Group surpasses pretax profit guidance, highlights challenging earnings environment, advocates for housing reforms.
- Heidelberger Druck acquires service and spare-parts division of Manroland Sheetfed Group to strengthen core business.
- TKMS to deliver first Meko A-200 DEU frigate to German Navy in 2029 after F126 frigate project cancellation.
- Airbus faces urgent inspections of 16 A380 aircraft due to wing spar cracks, mandated by EASA.
Rest of World:
- SK Hynix plans to raise $29 billion through U.S. ADR listing on Nasdaq for AI chip production and expansion.
- Intel shares rise premarket after SoftBank founder highlights growth potential.
- Alibaba files federal lawsuit in California to challenge inclusion on Pentagon's list of alleged Chinese military companies.
- Samsung Electronics announces 90 trillion won share buyback program following employee bonus agreement.
- Saipem agrees to sell Saudi Arabian shallow-water drilling arm to ADES for $285 million, focusing on deep-water drilling.
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