North America:

  • Rumble Inc. reported Q3 2025 revenue of $24.8 million, missing expectations due to declining MAUs and advertising revenue, despite securing a $100 million advertising commitment from Tether.
  • Tesla experienced a three-year low in China sales amid declining auto market demand and the departure of Cybertruck program leader Siddhant Awasthi.
  • Tyson Foods Inc. forecasts revenue growth driven by strong chicken demand and rising beef prices, despite slightly lower-than-expected sales.
  • Instacart reported strong Q3 revenue and earnings growth but provided a slightly lower forecast for fourth-quarter GTV.
  • Pfizer secured a $10 billion deal to acquire Metsera after Novo Nordisk withdrew from the bidding war.
  • OpenAI is expanding into consumer health technology with an AI-powered personal health assistant and offering free ChatGPT Plus access to U.S. military personnel transitioning to civilian life.
  • KKR sold Novaria Group to Arcline Investment Management for $2.2 billion, alongside other investment activities.
  • Investindustrial acquired TreeHouse Foods in an all-cash deal valued at approximately $3 billion, despite TreeHouse's Q3 net loss.

Europe:

  • Diageo appointed former Tesco CEO Dave Lewis as its new CEO effective January 2026, boosting European equities and UK stocks.
  • Novo Nordisk withdrew from bidding for Metsera and launched its weight-loss drug Poviztra in India through a partnership with Emcure Pharmaceuticals.
  • Salzgitter AG lowered its 2025 sales and profit forecast due to weak demand and lower margins, despite strong Q3 results.
  • Permira Advisers acquired JTC PLC in an all-cash deal valued at approximately GBP 2.7 billion.
  • Hannover Re raised its 2025 profit forecast to EUR 2.6 billion, citing favorable conditions and lower claims.
  • Camurus AB reported positive Phase 1b trial results for CAM2056, leading to a raised stock price target.
  • SolGold and Rainbow Rare Earths reported positive exploration results, boosting development prospects.

Rest of the world:

  • Veon revised its 2025 profit guidance upward, driven by increased digital services revenue in Ukraine.
  • Subaru delayed its EV rollout timeline and revised its electrification investment plan for cost savings.
  • AGL Energy sold 19.9% of its stake in Tilt Renewables for $487 million to support its decarbonization strategy.
  • Jindal Stainless reported strong Q2 earnings but anticipates short-term pressure on stainless steel prices in India.
  • Bajaj Finance reported a 22% increase in quarterly profit, driven by robust loan growth.
  • China suspended sanctions on South Korean shipbuilders following a trade detente with the U.S.