Global markets live: Rumble, Tesla, Instacart, Pfizer, Diageo…
Every day, the MarketScreener team selects the most important news about listed companies. Here's a short summary for your convenience:
North America:
- Rumble Inc. reported Q3 2025 revenue of $24.8 million, missing expectations due to declining MAUs and advertising revenue, despite securing a $100 million advertising commitment from Tether.
- Tesla experienced a three-year low in China sales amid declining auto market demand and the departure of Cybertruck program leader Siddhant Awasthi.
- Tyson Foods Inc. forecasts revenue growth driven by strong chicken demand and rising beef prices, despite slightly lower-than-expected sales.
- Instacart reported strong Q3 revenue and earnings growth but provided a slightly lower forecast for fourth-quarter GTV.
- Pfizer secured a $10 billion deal to acquire Metsera after Novo Nordisk withdrew from the bidding war.
-
OpenAI is expanding into consumer health technology with an AI-powered personal health assistant and offering free ChatGPT Plus access to U.S. military personnel transitioning to civilian life.
- KKR sold Novaria Group to Arcline Investment Management for $2.2 billion, alongside other investment activities.
- Investindustrial acquired TreeHouse Foods in an all-cash deal valued at approximately $3 billion, despite TreeHouse's Q3 net loss.
Europe:
- Diageo appointed former Tesco CEO Dave Lewis as its new CEO effective January 2026, boosting European equities and UK stocks.
- Novo Nordisk withdrew from bidding for Metsera and launched its weight-loss drug Poviztra in India through a partnership with Emcure Pharmaceuticals.
- Salzgitter AG lowered its 2025 sales and profit forecast due to weak demand and lower margins, despite strong Q3 results.
-
Permira Advisers acquired JTC PLC in an all-cash deal valued at approximately GBP 2.7 billion.
- Hannover Re raised its 2025 profit forecast to EUR 2.6 billion, citing favorable conditions and lower claims.
- Camurus AB reported positive Phase 1b trial results for CAM2056, leading to a raised stock price target.
- SolGold and Rainbow Rare Earths reported positive exploration results, boosting development prospects.
Rest of the world:
- Veon revised its 2025 profit guidance upward, driven by increased digital services revenue in Ukraine.
- Subaru delayed its EV rollout timeline and revised its electrification investment plan for cost savings.
- AGL Energy sold 19.9% of its stake in Tilt Renewables for $487 million to support its decarbonization strategy.
- Jindal Stainless reported strong Q2 earnings but anticipates short-term pressure on stainless steel prices in India.
- Bajaj Finance reported a 22% increase in quarterly profit, driven by robust loan growth.
- China suspended sanctions on South Korean shipbuilders following a trade detente with the U.S.
© MarketScreener.com -
2025