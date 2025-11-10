Shutdowns and Showdowns

America's federal government is inching toward functionality again: a modest ambition, but one markets are happy to cheer. After weeks of legislative brinkmanship, senators have advanced a measure that could reopen Washington's closed doors, at least until the end of January. Investors, who have spent the past month in an economic data blackout, greeted this with relief. Futures for the Dow, S&P 500, and Nasdaq all rose on Monday morning.