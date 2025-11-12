Global markets live: SoftBank, AMD, BAE Systems, Infineon Technologies, Generali…
Every day, the MarketScreener team selects the most important news about listed companies worldwide. Here's a short summary for your convenience:
North America:
- SoftBank divested Nvidia shares for $5.8 billion, invested in OpenAI, impacting U.S. stock futures and tech stocks.
- AMD reported positive earnings and set ambitious growth targets, influencing tech stocks despite mixed Wall Street reactions.
- Google initiated legal action against the 'Lighthouse' phishing operation and partnered with Turkcell to expand cloud services in Turkey.
- BILL Holdings is exploring a potential sale, working with financial advisers to solicit buyer interest.
- Alkermes Plc reported positive Phase 2 clinical trial results for its drug Alixorexton in treating narcolepsy type 2.
- BAE Systems affirmed its financial guidance for the year, despite potential payment delays due to a U.S. government shutdown.
- Foxconn reported third-quarter earnings surpassing expectations, driven by robust demand for AI servers.
Europe:
- TotalEnergies signed a 15-year renewable power purchase agreement to supply electricity to Google's data centers in Ohio.
- ABN Amro acquired NIBC Bank from Blackstone for $1.1 billion to enhance its retail banking operations in the Netherlands.
- Renaissance Capital acquired Citibank's Russian operations with presidential approval.
- SSE PLC announced a GBP 33 billion investment plan through 2030 to enhance UK electricity networks and renewable/thermal businesses.
- RWE reported strong financial results for the first nine months of 2025, beating profit expectations due to asset sales and AI-related gains.
- Infineon Technologies anticipates continued sales growth driven by robust demand for AI data center chips, raising revenue targets.
- Generali appointed Giulio Terzariol as deputy CEO and CEO of its insurance business to strengthen its 2027 strategy execution.
- A2A increased its investment plan to $27 billion, focusing on data centre development in Lombardy and energy transition initiatives.
- Edenred adjusted its 2026 profit forecast downward due to new regulations in Brazil's meal voucher market.
- Fincantieri reported a 40% increase in core profit and 21% revenue growth for the first nine months of 2025.
Rest of the world:
- Posco Holdings is investing $765 million to acquire a 30% stake in lithium mining operations in Western Australia.
- Asian Paints reported a 43% increase in quarterly profit and plans to invest 20 billion rupees in a new manufacturing facility.
- Aristocrat Leisure reported strong financial performance, exceeding revenue and net income estimates.
- Tata Steel reported a significant increase in quarterly profit and announced the acquisition of a 50% stake in Tata Bluescope Steel for 11 billion rupees.
© MarketScreener.com -
2025