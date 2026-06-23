Global markets live: SpaceX, Morgan Stanley, Oracle, Tesla, Meta Platforms…
Every day, the MarketScreener team selects the most important news about listed companies worldwide. Here's a short summary for your convenience:
North America:
- SpaceX announced a debt-raising plan, causing its stock to fall 16% and threatening its $2 trillion market valuation.
- Morgan Stanley is evaluating a $1.33 billion office-building project in Dallas, Texas, with plans to create 3,800 jobs by 2035.
- Oracle reports a 13% workforce reduction, cutting 21,000 jobs in fiscal 2026 due to AI-driven restructuring.
- Tesla records a more than twofold jump in European monthly sales in May, signaling a rebound after a period of decline.
- Meta Platforms faces an intensified probe by the European Commission over alleged addictive designs targeting children.
- Apollo Global's $26 billion private-credit fund, Apollo Debt Solutions, limits withdrawals to 5% after investors attempted to redeem 16.8% of its assets.
- Walt Disney's 'Toy Story 5' achieves the biggest worldwide opening of 2026, benefiting Walt Disney, AMC, and Cinemark.
Europe:
- RWE plans to acquire a 55% stake in German grid operator Amprion for approximately €3.6 billion, financed through a €4 billion capital increase.
- Heineken appoints Rafael Oliveira as its new CEO to address sales challenges, cut costs, and enhance shareholder value amid an industry slowdown.
- Brenntag raises its full-year and 2026 EBITDA guidance to €1.25-1.40 bn following strong Q2 earnings and improved margins.
- Bunzl PLC raises its 2026 revenue guidance after stronger-than-expected first-half trading, driven by inflation-linked pricing and volume growth in North America.
- UniCredit announces its first real-estate co-investment club deal, partnering with Allianz, PIMCO, and over 100 wealth clients to acquire Palazzo Esedra in Rome.
- Sanofi gains EU approval for its multiple sclerosis drug Cenrifki and Japanese approval for its oral BTK inhibitor Wayrilz for chronic immune thrombocytopenia.
- Nissan suspends development of an electric Qashqai SUV in Europe as part of its cost-cutting and restructuring strategy.
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UK private sector activity contracted for a second consecutive month in June, with the composite PMI falling to a 14-month low and services weakening.
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Eurozone Composite PMI rose to 49.5 in June, indicating a slight slowdown in private-sector contraction.
- Germany's private sector activity contracted at the fastest pace in 18 months in June, driven by a deeper services downturn.
- France's June PMI data showed an unexpected upturn across services, manufacturing, and composite indices, pausing economic contraction.
- Ramsdens Holdings PLC accepts a £206 million takeover bid from FirstCash Holdings, driving its share price up 30% in AIM trading.
Rest of World:
- India's private sector expansion slowed to a three-month low in June due to weakening demand and lower business confidence.
- Japan's manufacturing sector hit a four-year high in June, with new orders surging despite cost pressures.
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South Korean shares fell over 4% due to profit-taking, despite sharp gains in chipmaker stocks like SK Hynix and Samsung Electronics driven by global AI demand.
- Viva Energy announced that the Geelong Refinery's alkylation unit will remain offline until 2027 due to fire damage sustained in April.
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Singtel sold a 2.8% stake in Thai energy company Gulf Development via private placement for approximately $773.2 million, generating a cumulative equity gain of around S$140 million.
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Australian shares fall for the fourth consecutive session as mining and technology stocks weigh on the S&P/ASX 200.
The election of Abelardo de la Espriella in Colombia has led to a 20% rally in the Global X MSCI Colombia ETF and boosted investor confidence in equities, sovereign debt, and the currency due to his pro-business stance.
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