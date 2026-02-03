North America:

  • SpaceX announced terms for acquiring xAI, including a 0.1433 share exchange ratio for xAI investors and a combined-company price of $527 per share, implying a $1.25T valuation. The deal further consolidates Elon Musk’s business empire.

  • Tesla introduced a new Model Y variant priced at $41,990 and reported January 2026 sales up 75% year-on-year after a weak 2025. However, registrations in Portugal fell 3.1% year-on-year to 377 vehicles.

  • OpenAI launched its Codex app on macOS to compete in AI code-generation tools and is exploring alternative inference chips. This comes amid reported dissatisfaction with Nvidia AI hardware performance.

  • X is facing political and legal scrutiny over its algorithms and content moderation. This includes an investigation into nonconsensual sexualized image generation linked to its Grok AI chatbot.

  • Boeing halted F-15 production for Indonesia and flagged a potential durability issue on the 777X involving an engine seal. The developments add to ongoing operational and engineering challenges.

  • GE is working with Boeing on a potential 777X durability issue involving an engine seal. The issue could lead to additional inspections or mitigation measures.

  • PayPal issued lower 2026 profit guidance and withdrew a specific 2027 outlook while highlighting macro headwinds. The company also announced a new CEO and emphasized refocusing on key merchants during peak shopping periods.

  • Pfizer beat fourth-quarter profit estimates on strong demand for established drugs such as Eliquis and Vyndaqel. Separately, its experimental obesity drug showed up to 12.3% weight loss in a mid-stage trial.

  • Google expanded Cloud Run with high-end GPU support to deliver serverless inference services. The move strengthens its infrastructure offering for AI deployment at scale.

  • Siemens Energy will invest $1 billion to build a new factory in Mississippi for power grid and turbine components. The investment targets rising US demand driven by data-center expansion.

Europe:

  • Ørsted agreed to sell its European onshore wind business to Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners for €1.44 billion ($1.70 billion). Separately, a US court cleared its Sunrise Wind project to resume construction.

  • AstraZeneca received FDA priority review for Datroway in metastatic triple-negative breast cancer. Meanwhile, the FDA rejected its application for a self-injectable version of lupus drug Saphnelo, delaying potential US approval to H1 2026.

  • Publicis Groupe reported a record 18.2% operational margin in 2025 and expects 2026 margin slightly above that level. It is guiding for 4–5% organic growth supported by major AI and data investments.

  • Fortum shares fell 2–3% after missing Q4 adjusted EBIT expectations and reporting a lower ordinary dividend due to weaker adjusted EBITDA. Results raised concerns about earnings momentum.

  • Bulten reported higher adjusted operating profit but lower sales after a cyberattack hit a major customer. The company also proposed suspending its dividend.

  • Banca Mediolanum posted a record 2025 net profit of €1.24 billion (+11%) and proposed a €1.25 per share dividend. The results underline strong profitability and shareholder returns.

  • Leonardo signed an MOU with Adani to build an integrated helicopter manufacturing ecosystem in India. The partnership focuses on AW169M and AW109 TrekkerM helicopter models.

  • Boliden reported Q4 revenue of SEK 28.131bn and EBIT of SEK 5.798bn, and proposed a FY2025 dividend of SEK 11.00 per share, above expectations. It also said mineral assets increased due to successful prospecting and favorable price assumptions.

  • Valneva and Instituto Butantan launched a pilot chikungunya vaccination campaign in Brazil using Valneva’s single-dose IXCHIQ® vaccine. The initiative supports broader real-world deployment.

Rest of the world

  • Air India is inspecting fuel control switches across its Boeing 787 fleet due to safety concerns. The checks aim to ensure safe operations and regulatory compliance.

  • Nintendo maintained its annual forecasts for Switch 2 sales and net profit despite rising memory chip prices. It also reiterated its 2026 operating profit forecast of 370 billion yen amid questions about Switch 2 sales momentum.

  • Adani Ports raised FY26 EBITDA guidance and appointed a new CFO while revising FY26 revenue guidance to 380 billion rupees. It also reported Q3 net profit of 30.54 billion rupees, up 21% year-on-year on strong cargo volumes.

  • Sentoria Group filed a writ in Malaysia’s High Court against OCBC Bank Malaysia seeking RGT679 million in damages. The lawsuit introduces legal and financial uncertainty.