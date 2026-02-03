North America:
SpaceX announced terms for acquiring xAI, including a 0.1433 share exchange ratio for xAI investors and a combined-company price of $527 per share, implying a $1.25T valuation. The deal further consolidates Elon Musk’s business empire.
Tesla introduced a new Model Y variant priced at $41,990 and reported January 2026 sales up 75% year-on-year after a weak 2025. However, registrations in Portugal fell 3.1% year-on-year to 377 vehicles.
OpenAI launched its Codex app on macOS to compete in AI code-generation tools and is exploring alternative inference chips. This comes amid reported dissatisfaction with Nvidia AI hardware performance.
X is facing political and legal scrutiny over its algorithms and content moderation. This includes an investigation into nonconsensual sexualized image generation linked to its Grok AI chatbot.
Boeing halted F-15 production for Indonesia and flagged a potential durability issue on the 777X involving an engine seal. The developments add to ongoing operational and engineering challenges.
GE is working with Boeing on a potential 777X durability issue involving an engine seal. The issue could lead to additional inspections or mitigation measures.
PayPal issued lower 2026 profit guidance and withdrew a specific 2027 outlook while highlighting macro headwinds. The company also announced a new CEO and emphasized refocusing on key merchants during peak shopping periods.
Pfizer beat fourth-quarter profit estimates on strong demand for established drugs such as Eliquis and Vyndaqel. Separately, its experimental obesity drug showed up to 12.3% weight loss in a mid-stage trial.
Google expanded Cloud Run with high-end GPU support to deliver serverless inference services. The move strengthens its infrastructure offering for AI deployment at scale.
Siemens Energy will invest $1 billion to build a new factory in Mississippi for power grid and turbine components. The investment targets rising US demand driven by data-center expansion.
Europe:
Ørsted agreed to sell its European onshore wind business to Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners for €1.44 billion ($1.70 billion). Separately, a US court cleared its Sunrise Wind project to resume construction.
AstraZeneca received FDA priority review for Datroway in metastatic triple-negative breast cancer. Meanwhile, the FDA rejected its application for a self-injectable version of lupus drug Saphnelo, delaying potential US approval to H1 2026.
Publicis Groupe reported a record 18.2% operational margin in 2025 and expects 2026 margin slightly above that level. It is guiding for 4–5% organic growth supported by major AI and data investments.
Fortum shares fell 2–3% after missing Q4 adjusted EBIT expectations and reporting a lower ordinary dividend due to weaker adjusted EBITDA. Results raised concerns about earnings momentum.
Bulten reported higher adjusted operating profit but lower sales after a cyberattack hit a major customer. The company also proposed suspending its dividend.
Banca Mediolanum posted a record 2025 net profit of €1.24 billion (+11%) and proposed a €1.25 per share dividend. The results underline strong profitability and shareholder returns.
Leonardo signed an MOU with Adani to build an integrated helicopter manufacturing ecosystem in India. The partnership focuses on AW169M and AW109 TrekkerM helicopter models.
Boliden reported Q4 revenue of SEK 28.131bn and EBIT of SEK 5.798bn, and proposed a FY2025 dividend of SEK 11.00 per share, above expectations. It also said mineral assets increased due to successful prospecting and favorable price assumptions.
Valneva and Instituto Butantan launched a pilot chikungunya vaccination campaign in Brazil using Valneva’s single-dose IXCHIQ® vaccine. The initiative supports broader real-world deployment.
Rest of the world
Air India is inspecting fuel control switches across its Boeing 787 fleet due to safety concerns. The checks aim to ensure safe operations and regulatory compliance.
Nintendo maintained its annual forecasts for Switch 2 sales and net profit despite rising memory chip prices. It also reiterated its 2026 operating profit forecast of 370 billion yen amid questions about Switch 2 sales momentum.
Adani Ports raised FY26 EBITDA guidance and appointed a new CFO while revising FY26 revenue guidance to 380 billion rupees. It also reported Q3 net profit of 30.54 billion rupees, up 21% year-on-year on strong cargo volumes.
Sentoria Group filed a writ in Malaysia’s High Court against OCBC Bank Malaysia seeking RGT679 million in damages. The lawsuit introduces legal and financial uncertainty.