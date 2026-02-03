SpaceX announced terms for acquiring xAI, including a 0.1433 share exchange ratio for xAI investors and a combined-company price of $527 per share, implying a $1.25T valuation. The deal further consolidates Elon Musk’s business empire.

Tesla introduced a new Model Y variant priced at $41,990 and reported January 2026 sales up 75% year-on-year after a weak 2025. However, registrations in Portugal fell 3.1% year-on-year to 377 vehicles.

OpenAI launched its Codex app on macOS to compete in AI code-generation tools and is exploring alternative inference chips. This comes amid reported dissatisfaction with Nvidia AI hardware performance.

X is facing political and legal scrutiny over its algorithms and content moderation. This includes an investigation into nonconsensual sexualized image generation linked to its Grok AI chatbot.

Boeing halted F-15 production for Indonesia and flagged a potential durability issue on the 777X involving an engine seal. The developments add to ongoing operational and engineering challenges.

GE is working with Boeing on a potential 777X durability issue involving an engine seal. The issue could lead to additional inspections or mitigation measures.

PayPal issued lower 2026 profit guidance and withdrew a specific 2027 outlook while highlighting macro headwinds. The company also announced a new CEO and emphasized refocusing on key merchants during peak shopping periods.

Pfizer beat fourth-quarter profit estimates on strong demand for established drugs such as Eliquis and Vyndaqel. Separately, its experimental obesity drug showed up to 12.3% weight loss in a mid-stage trial.

Google expanded Cloud Run with high-end GPU support to deliver serverless inference services. The move strengthens its infrastructure offering for AI deployment at scale.