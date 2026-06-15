Global markets live: SpaceX, Tesla, Google, Amex, Exxon Mobil…

Every day, the MarketScreener team selects the most important news about listed companies worldwide. Here's a short summary for your convenience:

North America: SpaceX surged 19% following a record IPO, boosting its valuation to over $2 trillion and positioning it for potential inclusion in the Nasdaq 100.

Tesla faced scrutiny from Swedish and Dutch regulators over safety data for its Full Self-Driving system in its EU approval bid.

Google announces significant AI enhancements to its search engine, including AI-generated answers and conversational search.

American Express acquires Tripadvisor's restaurant booking platform, TheFork, for $700 million in an all-cash deal.

Woodside Energy denies any proposal or discussion regarding a potential transaction with Exxon Mobil. Europe: Saint-Gobain announced the sale of its Nordic distribution business, Dahl, to Kesko for approximately €1.5 billion, including debt.

UniCredit and Commerzbank exchange allegations impacting Commerzbank's stock performance.

Stellantis confirms no plant closures in Italy, emphasizing the strategic role of its factories in the new industrial plan.

Peel Hunt returns to profit and reinstates its dividend. Rest of World: Razorpay files confidential IPO papers aiming to raise $500-700 million at a valuation of $5-6 billion.

Starbucks Korea will close all its stores on June 22 for staff and executive training following backlash over a marketing campaign.

Sigma Healthcare has withdrawn from acquisition talks with UK drugstore chain Boots, citing strategic misalignment.

KPMG Australia will pause bidding on federal contracts for three months following whistleblower allegations.

Schneider Electric and Foxconn announce a strategic partnership to design and scale AI data centers with energy optimization.