Global markets live: SpaceX, Tesla, Google, Amex, Exxon Mobil…
Every day, the MarketScreener team selects the most important news about listed companies worldwide. Here's a short summary for your convenience:
North America:
- SpaceX surged 19% following a record IPO, boosting its valuation to over $2 trillion and positioning it for potential inclusion in the Nasdaq 100.
- Tesla faced scrutiny from Swedish and Dutch regulators over safety data for its Full Self-Driving system in its EU approval bid.
- Google announces significant AI enhancements to its search engine, including AI-generated answers and conversational search.
- American Express acquires Tripadvisor's restaurant booking platform, TheFork, for $700 million in an all-cash deal.
- Woodside Energy denies any proposal or discussion regarding a potential transaction with Exxon Mobil.
Europe:
- Saint-Gobain announced the sale of its Nordic distribution business, Dahl, to Kesko for approximately €1.5 billion, including debt.
- UniCredit and Commerzbank exchange allegations impacting Commerzbank's stock performance.
- Stellantis confirms no plant closures in Italy, emphasizing the strategic role of its factories in the new industrial plan.
- Peel Hunt returns to profit and reinstates its dividend.
Rest of World:
- Razorpay files confidential IPO papers aiming to raise $500-700 million at a valuation of $5-6 billion.
- Starbucks Korea will close all its stores on June 22 for staff and executive training following backlash over a marketing campaign.
- Sigma Healthcare has withdrawn from acquisition talks with UK drugstore chain Boots, citing strategic misalignment.
-
KPMG Australia will pause bidding on federal contracts for three months following whistleblower allegations.
- Schneider Electric and Foxconn announce a strategic partnership to design and scale AI data centers with energy optimization.
© MarketScreener.com -
2026