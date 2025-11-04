Global markets live: Tesla, Amazon, Palantir, Pfizer, Merck…
Every day, the MarketScreener team selects the most important news about listed companies worldwide. Here's a short summary for your convenience:
North America:
- Tesla faced a 9.9% year-over-year drop in China-made EV sales, declining sales in Italy and Portugal, a fatal crash linked to Model S design flaws, and a lawsuit, while expanding its presence in India and negotiating a potential supply agreement with Samsung SDI for ESS batteries.
- Amazon acquired OpenAI for $38 billion, marking a significant resurgence for AWS in the cloud sector.
- Palantir formed a joint venture with Dubai Holding named Aither to enhance AI analytics in the UAE, reported strong Q3 2025 earnings, and revised its annual guidance upwards.
- Pfizer revised its annual EPS target for FY 2025 upwards following strong Q3 earnings, despite lower profits and sales due to declining demand for its Covid-19 vaccine and antiviral drug.
- Merck acquired full control over the development of the cancer drug MK-8690 and entered into a $700 million R&D funding agreement with Blackstone Life Sciences.
- Starbucks is selling a majority stake in its China operations to Boyu Capital for $4 billion as part of a strategic overhaul.
- Nvidia saw a rise in tech stocks due to significant AI infrastructure deals with companies like Amazon, Microsoft, and Palantir.
- Alphabet Inc. plans to issue new bonds totaling up to $17.5 billion amid rising U.S. Treasury yields.
- Shopify reported Q3 earnings that surpassed expectations due to robust merchant growth and AI-driven platform expansion.
Europe:
- Novo Nordisk's new CEO Mike Doustdar prepares for investor scrutiny amid a board shakeup and a bidding war with Pfizer over the Metsera acquisition.
- BP plc reported better-than-expected third-quarter profits and announced a $750 million share buyback.
- Ferrari exceeded financial performance expectations in 2025 with increased deliveries, revenue, and earnings.
- Telefonica plans to halve its 2026 dividend to 0.15 EUR per share as part of a new strategic plan to reduce debt.
- Schaeffler reported a net loss of €287 million in Q3 2025 due to software migration-related write-downs and restructuring costs.
- Philips reported strong third-quarter results with a 3% increase in sales and an improved 2025 outlook.
- Eni completed the sale of a 20% stake in Plenitude to Ares Alternative Credit funds and formed a joint venture with Petronas for gas production in Southeast Asia.
Rest of world:
- Adani Ports experienced a robust Q2 with a 27% rise in net profit and announced a merger with Adani Harbour Services.
- Saudi Aramco adjusted its 2025 capital investment guidance to $52-55 billion and reported lower profits in Q3.
- Nintendo increased its sales and earnings forecasts for the Switch 2, citing strong demand.
- Adani Enterprises experienced a decline in adjusted profit due to poor coal trading results but saw growth in renewable energy and airport operations.
- Knowledge Economic City entered into a joint venture with Maison Privee Holiday Homes Rental for short-term residential rentals.
- True Corporation reported a quarterly profit of 1.57 billion Baht and declared an interim dividend.
- Firstsource Solutions announced a strategic investment in Lyzr.Ai and forecasts a 13-15% revenue growth for FY26.
