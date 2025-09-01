North America:

  • Tesla experienced varied sales dynamics in Europe and China, with increases in Spain and Norway, declines in Denmark and Sweden, and strategic price cuts for the Model 3 in China.
  • BlackRock increased its stakes in Chalco to 6.03% and in Freedom Holding Corp.
  • Snowflake Inc initiated an AWS deployment in South Africa to enhance data and AI accessibility.
  • Dialight PLC continues to uphold its profit guidance despite facing softer markets and a slight decline in sales.
  • OpenAI plans to establish a data center in India with at least 1 gigawatt capacity to expand its Stargate-branded AI infrastructure.

Europe:

  • Equinor supports Ørsted's $9.4 billion rights issue for a US wind project, subscribing for shares.
  • Renault Group announced leadership changes, including Katrin Adt as head of the Dacia brand, and a 2.18% increase in new car registrations in France for August.
  • Kainos Group PLC shares surged 16% as revenue is expected to be at the upper end of FY26 expectations.
  • Intertek Group PLC expanded its environmental testing services by acquiring Envirolab in Australia.

Rest of the world:

  • BYD experienced a production and sales decline due to a price war in China, with a 30% quarterly profit drop.
  • Ashok Leyland is investing over $571 million in EV battery production in India, partnering with CALB Group.
  • Lumos Diagnostics Holdings secured a $1.5 million contract with Aptatek and received $6.198 million from BARDA for a pediatric study.
  • TotalEnergies was awarded multiple exploration permits in the Republic of Congo, including the Nzombo area.
  • Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix shares fell following the U.S. decision to tighten chip export restrictions to China.
  • Eicher Motors reported a 55% increase in Royal Enfield motorcycle sales with 114,002 units sold in August.
  • Mahindra & Mahindra and Tata Motors experienced a decline in sales in August 2025, with Mahindra's SUV sales dropping and Tata Motors selling 73,178 units amid weak demand.