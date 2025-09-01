Global markets live: Tesla, Blackrock, Snowflake, Orsted, BYD…
Every day, the MarketScreener team selects the most important news about listed companies across the world. Here's a short summary for your convenience:
North America:
- Tesla experienced varied sales dynamics in Europe and China, with increases in Spain and Norway, declines in Denmark and Sweden, and strategic price cuts for the Model 3 in China.
- BlackRock increased its stakes in Chalco to 6.03% and in Freedom Holding Corp.
- Snowflake Inc initiated an AWS deployment in South Africa to enhance data and AI accessibility.
- Dialight PLC continues to uphold its profit guidance despite facing softer markets and a slight decline in sales.
-
OpenAI plans to establish a data center in India with at least 1 gigawatt capacity to expand its Stargate-branded AI infrastructure.
Europe:
- Equinor supports Ørsted's $9.4 billion rights issue for a US wind project, subscribing for shares.
- Ørsted is backed by Equinor and Norway's sovereign wealth fund in its $9.4 billion rights issue for a US wind project.
- Renault Group announced leadership changes, including Katrin Adt as head of the Dacia brand, and a 2.18% increase in new car registrations in France for August.
- Kainos Group PLC shares surged 16% as revenue is expected to be at the upper end of FY26 expectations.
- Intertek Group PLC expanded its environmental testing services by acquiring Envirolab in Australia.
Rest of the world:
- BYD experienced a production and sales decline due to a price war in China, with a 30% quarterly profit drop.
- Ashok Leyland is investing over $571 million in EV battery production in India, partnering with CALB Group.
- Lumos Diagnostics Holdings secured a $1.5 million contract with Aptatek and received $6.198 million from BARDA for a pediatric study.
- TotalEnergies was awarded multiple exploration permits in the Republic of Congo, including the Nzombo area.
- Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix shares fell following the U.S. decision to tighten chip export restrictions to China.
- Eicher Motors reported a 55% increase in Royal Enfield motorcycle sales with 114,002 units sold in August.
- Mahindra & Mahindra and Tata Motors experienced a decline in sales in August 2025, with Mahindra's SUV sales dropping and Tata Motors selling 73,178 units amid weak demand.
© MarketScreener.com - 2025