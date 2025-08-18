North America:
- MCR Hotels acquired Soho House in a $2.7 billion deal, taking the company private with a group of investors.
- Tesla announced the release of the Model Y L in China and slashed UK lease prices by up to 40% due to a sales slump.
- Google agreed to pay a $36 million fine in Australia for anti-competitive conduct related to search deals with Telstra and Optus.
- Exxon Mobil reported a release at its Joliet Refinery due to a heavy rain event.
Europe:
- Novo Nordisk shares increased after FDA approval of Wegovy for liver disease treatment.
- Advent International launched a public tender offer to acquire U-Blox Holding for $1.3 billion.
- MediaForEurope (MFE) failed to acquire a majority stake in ProSiebenSat.1 but secured a significant share.
- L&G and Federated Hermes merged their UK property funds, totaling $6.37 billion.
- MicroSalt PLC revised its 2025 sales projections due to US FDA scrutiny.
- Bilia AB acquired the Jaguar and Land Rover business from Sandven in Norway, generating 280 million Norwegian kronor in revenue.
- Meta Platforms is planning a fourth restructuring of its AI division in six months, signaling continued internal shifts in strategy.
- Roblox is being sued by the state of Louisiana, which alleges the platform fails to protect children and allows harmful content to proliferate.
- OpenAI employees plan to sell $6 billion worth of shares to a group including Thrive Capital, SoftBank, and Dragoneer, valuing the company at $500 billion.
- Home Depot and Lowe's are bracing for weak earnings amid a housing market slowdown, tariffs, and cautious consumer spending.
- Klook is preparing for a potential $500 million U.S. IPO with Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley, and JPMorgan as underwriters.
- CrowdStrike, Roblox, GE Vernova, and Nebius were named by Wedbush as among 30 companies shaping the future of AI.
- BioNTech's oncology pipeline is seen as a key catalyst for the stock, with several Phase 2 and 3 data readouts expected later this year.
- Goldman Sachs has opened a new office in Mumbai, further expanding its presence in India.
Amérique du Nord:
- National Australia Bank reported a slight increase in third-quarter cash earnings despite a 13% fall in profit due to higher credit impairments and a costly payroll remediation program.