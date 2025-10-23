Global markets live: Tesla, Honeywell, IBM, Google, T-Mobile, Citigroup…
Every day, the MarketScreener team selects the most important news about listed companies worldwide. Here's a short summary for your convenience:
North America:
- Tesla reported a 31% decline in non-GAAP EPS and a 3.5 point drop in adjusted EBITDA margin to 15% in Q3 2025, despite record revenue growth and a recall of 63,619 Cybertrucks in the U.S.
- Honeywell increased third-quarter sales, beat earnings estimates, and raised full-year and 2025 earnings guidance, driven by aerospace demand.
- IBM surpassed Wall Street estimates in Q3 2025 with strong revenue and profit from AI and infrastructure growth, despite a slowdown in cloud software.
- Textron exceeded third-quarter earnings expectations due to growth in aviation and Bell helicopter segments, announcing Lisa Atherton as President and CEO effective January 4, 2026.
- T-Mobile exceeded Q3 earnings expectations with record subscriber growth from iPhone upgrades and premium plan enrollments.
- Google invested in THG Ingenuity and is exploring a partnership with Anthropic for AI chips in cloud computing.
- Lazard reported robust Q3 performance in financial advisory and asset management with record revenue and inflows.
- Citigroup reorganized its leadership, appointing CEO Jane Fraser as board chair with a $25 million stock award.
- West Pharma increased its annual profit forecast due to strong demand for drug components for GLP-1 therapies.
- Williams Companies divested upstream assets to focus on LNG interests.
Europe:
- Unilever exceeded Q3 2025 expectations with strong sales growth in beauty products, planning a strategic demerger of its ice cream business.
- Kering experienced a share price rally due to positive sales results and strategic divestitures, despite a revenue decline in Q3 2025.
- Airbus, Leonardo, and Thales are forming a joint venture to compete with SpaceX, driven by strong revenue and order growth in defense sectors.
- Nokia exceeded third-quarter expectations with strong financial performance and network sales growth.
- Atlas Copco exceeded Q3 2025 expectations with strong earnings and stable order volumes.
- Volvo Cars surpassed Q3 2025 expectations due to effective cost management and collaboration with Geely suppliers.
- Nidec Corp retracted its earnings guidance and canceled dividend and share buyback plans due to an investigation into accounting irregularities.
- JERA acquired a shale gas asset in Louisiana for $1.5 billion.
- Woodside Energy expanded its Louisiana LNG project with Williams as an investor and operator.
Rest of the world:
- COMAC is expanding into international markets.
- Wizz Air is negotiating with Airbus to delay the delivery of 100 aircraft due to engine issues.
-
Nexperia China stated that Dutch headquarters decisions do not affect its operations in China amidst geopolitical tensions.
- TSMC invested $10.2 million in fixed-income securities, with Taiwan's economic growth projected to exceed 3% by 2026.
