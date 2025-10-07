Global markets live: Tesla, Lucid, Chevron, AMD, Verizon…
Every day, the MarketScreener team selects the most important news about listed companies worldwide. Here's a short summary for your convenience:
North America:
- Tesla is set to unveil a more affordable Model Y on October 7 to boost sales.
- Lucid reported quarterly deliveries falling short of expectations.
- Fifth Third Bancorp acquired Comerica Inc. for $10.9 billion, becoming the ninth-largest bank in the U.S.
- Chevron faces potential supply shortages on the West Coast due to a fire at its El Segundo refinery.
- Constellation Brands reported a 16% decrease in Q2 earnings to $3.63, with sales totaling $2,481 million.
OpenAI and AMD have entered into a multibillion-dollar partnership to develop AI data centers.
- Verizon Communications appointed Dan Schulman as its new CEO, impacting the company's stock.
- Intercontinental Exchange is nearing a deal to invest up to $2 billion in Polymarket.
- Boeing is under scrutiny by India following an emergency system malfunction on an Air India aircraft.
- Google had its request regarding the Play app store rejected by the US Supreme Court.
- Toyota is recalling nearly 394,000 vehicles in the U.S. due to a rearview camera display issue.
Europe:
- Naturgy Energy Group is selling a 3.5% stake, increasing its free float to 18.7% in an offering totaling approximately 883.2 million euros.
- Imperial Brands PLC announced a share buyback program valued between £1.45 billion and $1.95 billion, leading to a rise in its share prices.
- B&M European Value Retail anticipates lower earnings for FY26 due to a decline in UK sales performance.
SAS airline is contemplating adding Boeing 787-9s to its fleet.
Jaguar Land Rover (Tata Motors) sales dropped 17.1% in Q2 FY26 due to a cyberattack and trade policies.
Rest of the world:
- Rio Tinto and partners are investing $733 million to extend the West Angelas iron ore mine in the Pilbara region.
LG Electronics India's IPO was fully subscribed on the first day, attracting anchor investors.
CapitaLand Ascendas REIT Management and CapitaLand Ascendas REIT acquired multiple properties in Singapore and other industrial logistics properties totaling over S$1 billion.
