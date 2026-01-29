Tesla: Shares rose after Tesla announced a $2bn investment in xAI, confirmed Cybercab robotaxi plans remain on track, doubled capex to $20bn with a pivot toward autonomy/robots/batteries, while flagging chip constraints and ramp timing for Optimus, ending Austin robotaxi operations and winding down Model S/X production.

Meta: Shares jumped after Q1 sales beat expectations, with ad pricing up (+6% YoY), expansion of its AI Business Assistant, stronger LLM integration across apps/ads, a push to flatten teams, and glasses sales more than tripling YoY.

Snap: Created an independent unit for AR smart glasses, seeking external funding and stepping up competition with Meta in wearables.

Microsoft: Shares fell despite an Azure beat as investors worried about record AI capex and slower cloud growth.

JPMorgan: Said the current macro environment looks particularly favorable for bonds and credit markets.

The Carlyle Group: Reached a conditional deal to acquire Lukoil’s international assets (~$22bn), stressing OFAC compliance and operational continuity pending approvals.

Blackstone: Beat estimates on strong dealmaking, with its Absolute Return platform up ~12% in 2025 and potential moves including becoming a major shareholder in New World Development and providing debt for an Oracle project.

Jersey Mike’s: Exploring an IPO at an implied valuation of about $12bn, aiming to raise over $1bn.

Liftoff Mobile: Announced key underwriters for its upcoming IPO.

Google: Disrupted the IPIDEA residential proxy network by seizing domains to fight fraud, and agreed to pay $135m to settle a lawsuit over allegedly illegal collection of cellular data.

MSCI: Indonesia markets sold off on frontier-market downgrade fears, while MSCI also renewed/amended its ETF master index licensing agreements through 2035 with fee changes from 2026.

Audax: Considering a sale of BlueCat Networks for more than $1.5bn.