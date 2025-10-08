Global markets live: Tesla, Nvidia, Amazon, Walt Disney, Glencore…

Every day, the MarketScreener team selects the most important news about listed companies worldwide. Here's a short summary for your convenience:

North America: Tesla has launched more affordable versions of its Model Y and Model 3 vehicles to boost sales in Europe amidst increasing competition.

NVIDIA partners with Pubmatic to enhance advertising decisions and invests in Musk's xAI, nearing a $20 billion capital raise.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. is expanding its Bournemouth campus and community investments, focusing on AI development with an annual expenditure of $2 billion.

Amazon has introduced pharmacy kiosks at One Medical offices to decrease unfulfilled prescriptions.

Walt Disney acquires rights to Katherine Rundell's 'Impossible Creatures' book series for a film franchise.

Exxon Mobil is set to sign an agreement to explore the Majnoon oil field, marking its return to Iraq's oil market.

Eli Lilly has partnered with HealthTap to provide diabetes management services.

Confluent is considering a sale due to interest from private equity and tech firms. Europe: BMW has lowered its 2025 earnings forecast due to weaker demand in China and US tariffs.

Stellantis CEO Antonio Filosa is reshaping leadership amidst potential financial setbacks from US government cuts.

Glencore has controlled a mine fire in Chile and received a A$600 million bailout from the Australian government.

Bufab AB has acquired Novia Group for 60 million euros, impacting its Q4 financial results.

NCC AB has secured contracts to construct a new hospital complex in Uleåborg, Finland for 1.7 billion kronor.

Leonardo renegotiated a €1.8 billion ESG-linked revolving credit facility, reflecting sustainability commitments.

Sanofi reports positive Phase 2 results for GEP-NETs treatment and partners with Novavax on a COVID-19 vaccine.

ABB is planning significant acquisitions following the sale of its robotics division to SoftBank Group for $5.375 billion. Rest of the world: InnoCare Pharma has signed an exclusive license agreement with Zenas Biopharma, potentially exceeding $2 billion in total payments.

Haleon PLC has chosen Salesforce Agentforce Life Sciences Cloud for customer engagement.

Keppel REIT Management plans to acquire a 75% stake in Sydney's Top Ryde City Shopping Centre for A$393.8 million.

Hyundai Motor America is recalling 135,386 Santa Fe vehicles in the U.S. due to a potential fire risk.

Lynas Rare Earths Ltd has partnered with Noveon Magnetics to enhance the supply chain of rare-earth magnets in the U.S.

Asahi Group Holdings was hacked by the Qilin ransomware group, causing disruptions to beer production in Japan.