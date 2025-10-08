Global markets live: Tesla, Nvidia, Amazon, Walt Disney, Glencore…
North America:
- Tesla has launched more affordable versions of its Model Y and Model 3 vehicles to boost sales in Europe amidst increasing competition.
- NVIDIA partners with Pubmatic to enhance advertising decisions and invests in Musk's xAI, nearing a $20 billion capital raise.
- JPMorgan Chase & Co. is expanding its Bournemouth campus and community investments, focusing on AI development with an annual expenditure of $2 billion.
- Amazon has introduced pharmacy kiosks at One Medical offices to decrease unfulfilled prescriptions.
- Walt Disney acquires rights to Katherine Rundell's 'Impossible Creatures' book series for a film franchise.
- Exxon Mobil is set to sign an agreement to explore the Majnoon oil field, marking its return to Iraq's oil market.
- Eli Lilly has partnered with HealthTap to provide diabetes management services.
- Confluent is considering a sale due to interest from private equity and tech firms.
Europe:
- BMW has lowered its 2025 earnings forecast due to weaker demand in China and US tariffs.
- Stellantis CEO Antonio Filosa is reshaping leadership amidst potential financial setbacks from US government cuts.
- Glencore has controlled a mine fire in Chile and received a A$600 million bailout from the Australian government.
- Bufab AB has acquired Novia Group for 60 million euros, impacting its Q4 financial results.
- NCC AB has secured contracts to construct a new hospital complex in Uleåborg, Finland for 1.7 billion kronor.
- Leonardo renegotiated a €1.8 billion ESG-linked revolving credit facility, reflecting sustainability commitments.
- Sanofi reports positive Phase 2 results for GEP-NETs treatment and partners with Novavax on a COVID-19 vaccine.
- ABB is planning significant acquisitions following the sale of its robotics division to SoftBank Group for $5.375 billion.
Rest of the world:
- InnoCare Pharma has signed an exclusive license agreement with Zenas Biopharma, potentially exceeding $2 billion in total payments.
- Haleon PLC has chosen Salesforce Agentforce Life Sciences Cloud for customer engagement.
Keppel REIT Management plans to acquire a 75% stake in Sydney's Top Ryde City Shopping Centre for A$393.8 million.
- Hyundai Motor America is recalling 135,386 Santa Fe vehicles in the U.S. due to a potential fire risk.
- Lynas Rare Earths Ltd has partnered with Noveon Magnetics to enhance the supply chain of rare-earth magnets in the U.S.
- Asahi Group Holdings was hacked by the Qilin ransomware group, causing disruptions to beer production in Japan.
