Global markets live: Tesla, PepsiCo, Cigna, Eni, Amazon…
Every day, the MarketScreener team selects the most important news about listed companies worldwide. Here's a short summary for your convenience:
North America:
- Tesla experienced mixed global performance with sales increases in Turkey and Portugal, but declines in Europe, China, and India.
-
Elliott Management disclosed a $4 billion investment in PepsiCo, planning a major activist campaign.
- PepsiCo increased its stake in Celsius with a $585 million deal.
- Kraft Heinz plans to separate into two publicly traded companies to accelerate growth and unlock shareholder value.
- Merck's cholesterol drug, Enlicotide Decanoate, met its primary goal in a late-stage trial for hypercholesterolemia.
- Cigna Group confirms its 2025 financial outlook and announces a $3.5 billion investment in Shields through its Evernorth division.
- Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals partnered with Novartis in a deal worth up to $2 billion for licensing rights to a neuromuscular therapy.
Europe:
- Nestlé's CEO Laurent Freixe was ousted, leading to a drop in share price and the appointment of Philipp Navratil as the new CEO.
- SMA Solar Technology AG's stock price fell 29% following a profit warning and restructuring efforts.
- Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena enhanced its acquisition bid for Mediobanca amidst a cautious European market.
- eDreams ODIGEO reported a Q1 net profit of 13.6 million euros, driven by subscription growth.
- Dormakaba Holding AG surpassed profit expectations, proposed a share split, and increased its dividend by 15%.
- Delek and Eni UK sold a 3% stake in Ithaca Energy for £106 million, causing a 17% drop in share price.
Rest of the world:
- Sumitomo Corporation and partners acquired Air Lease Corporation in a $7.4 billion cash transaction.
- Zymeworks halted the development of its cancer drug ZW171 following disappointing trial results.
- Amazon plans to invest $4.4 billion in New Zealand data centers, totaling NZ$7.5 billion.
-
Jaguar Land Rover's production and sales were disrupted by a cyber incident, with no data theft reported.
- Suntory CEO Niinami resigned amid a police investigation into a supplement purchase.
- State Bank of India received a BBB-(EXP) credit rating from Fitch for its proposed senior bonds.
- DBS Group's acquisition of a stake in Alliance Bank was delayed due to regulatory issues.
© MarketScreener.com - 2025