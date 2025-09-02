North America:

  • Tesla experienced mixed global performance with sales increases in Turkey and Portugal, but declines in Europe, China, and India.
  • Elliott Management disclosed a $4 billion investment in PepsiCo, planning a major activist campaign.
  • PepsiCo increased its stake in Celsius with a $585 million deal.
  • Kraft Heinz plans to separate into two publicly traded companies to accelerate growth and unlock shareholder value.
  • Merck's cholesterol drug, Enlicotide Decanoate, met its primary goal in a late-stage trial for hypercholesterolemia.
  • Cigna Group confirms its 2025 financial outlook and announces a $3.5 billion investment in Shields through its Evernorth division.
  • Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals partnered with Novartis in a deal worth up to $2 billion for licensing rights to a neuromuscular therapy.

Europe:

  • Nestlé's CEO Laurent Freixe was ousted, leading to a drop in share price and the appointment of Philipp Navratil as the new CEO.
  • SMA Solar Technology AG's stock price fell 29% following a profit warning and restructuring efforts.
  • Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena enhanced its acquisition bid for Mediobanca amidst a cautious European market.
  • eDreams ODIGEO reported a Q1 net profit of 13.6 million euros, driven by subscription growth.
  • Dormakaba Holding AG surpassed profit expectations, proposed a share split, and increased its dividend by 15%.
  • Delek and Eni UK sold a 3% stake in Ithaca Energy for £106 million, causing a 17% drop in share price.

Rest of the world:

  • Sumitomo Corporation and partners acquired Air Lease Corporation in a $7.4 billion cash transaction.
  • Zymeworks halted the development of its cancer drug ZW171 following disappointing trial results.
  • Amazon plans to invest $4.4 billion in New Zealand data centers, totaling NZ$7.5 billion.
  • Jaguar Land Rover's production and sales were disrupted by a cyber incident, with no data theft reported.
  • Suntory CEO Niinami resigned amid a police investigation into a supplement purchase.
  • State Bank of India received a BBB-(EXP) credit rating from Fitch for its proposed senior bonds.
  • DBS Group's acquisition of a stake in Alliance Bank was delayed due to regulatory issues.