Global markets live: Tesla, Pfizer, Amazon, BP plc, Blackstone…
Every day, the MarketScreener team selects the most important news about listed companies across the world. Here's a short summary for your convenience:
North America:
- Tesla faced declining sales in the UK and Germany, legal challenges with Autopilot, but awarded CEO Elon Musk $29 billion in stock.
- Pfizer raised its 2025 profit forecast to $2.90-$3.10 per share, driven by strong Q2 results and plans for a Phase 3 C. Diff vaccine trial.
- Caterpillar reported a decline in Q2 profit due to weak demand and tariffs, missing earnings expectations.
- Vertex Pharmaceuticals halted development of an experimental pain drug despite strong cystic fibrosis treatment sales boosting Q2 results.
- Palantir Technologies raised its full-year outlook after surpassing Q2 earnings expectations, with shares rising 5% in premarket trading.
- Amazon restructured its Wondery podcast studio, resulting in 110 layoffs, while its Project Kuiper was chosen by Australia's NBN.
- Core Scientific shareholders opposed the merger terms with CoreWeave, rejecting the acquisition offer.
- Duke Energy expanded its capital plan to $87 billion, with Brookfield Asset Management acquiring a 19.7% stake in Duke Energy Florida for $6 billion.
- MercadoLibre missed profit estimates due to its free-shipping policy in Brazil, despite a 34% year-over-year revenue growth.
Europe:
- BMW introduced a new model lineup to compete with Tesla.
- BP plc reported a $2.53 billion Q2 profit, raised dividends, and announced a major oil and gas discovery in Brazil.
- Hugo Boss exceeded Q2 profit expectations, supported by cost cuts, and maintained its annual outlook.
- Infineon Technologies AG raised its full-year guidance following strong quarterly results despite a Q3 profit decrease.
- Diageo forecasts flat organic sales growth for fiscal 2026 and plans to appoint a new CEO by October.
- Fresenius Medical Care reported mixed quarterly results, missing earnings forecasts due to a severe flu season in the US.
- DHL exceeded Q2 2025 expectations with a rise in operating profit and EPS, maintaining full-year guidance.
- Gerresheimer AG is selling its moulded glass packaging division to focus on pharmaceutical and biotech solutions.
Jaguar Land Rover appointed P B Balaji as its new CEO.
Rest of the world:
- Saudi Aramco reported a 22% drop in Q2 net profit due to lower revenues, despite high capital expenditure.
- CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust expanded its portfolio with acquisitions and reported a 3.5% increase in distribution per unit for H1 2025.
Sensys Gatso Australia secured contracts worth 29 million kronor for traffic safety systems in Victoria and South Australia.
- Blackstone is set to acquire TechnoPro Holdings for approximately $3.4 billion.
