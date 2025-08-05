Global markets live: Tesla, Pfizer, Amazon, BP plc, Blackstone…

North America: Tesla faced declining sales in the UK and Germany, legal challenges with Autopilot, but awarded CEO Elon Musk $29 billion in stock.

Pfizer raised its 2025 profit forecast to $2.90-$3.10 per share, driven by strong Q2 results and plans for a Phase 3 C. Diff vaccine trial.

Caterpillar reported a decline in Q2 profit due to weak demand and tariffs, missing earnings expectations.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals halted development of an experimental pain drug despite strong cystic fibrosis treatment sales boosting Q2 results.

Palantir Technologies raised its full-year outlook after surpassing Q2 earnings expectations, with shares rising 5% in premarket trading.

Amazon restructured its Wondery podcast studio, resulting in 110 layoffs, while its Project Kuiper was chosen by Australia's NBN.

Core Scientific shareholders opposed the merger terms with CoreWeave, rejecting the acquisition offer.

Duke Energy expanded its capital plan to $87 billion, with Brookfield Asset Management acquiring a 19.7% stake in Duke Energy Florida for $6 billion.

MercadoLibre missed profit estimates due to its free-shipping policy in Brazil, despite a 34% year-over-year revenue growth. Europe: BMW introduced a new model lineup to compete with Tesla.

BP plc reported a $2.53 billion Q2 profit, raised dividends, and announced a major oil and gas discovery in Brazil.

Hugo Boss exceeded Q2 profit expectations, supported by cost cuts, and maintained its annual outlook.

Infineon Technologies AG raised its full-year guidance following strong quarterly results despite a Q3 profit decrease.

Diageo forecasts flat organic sales growth for fiscal 2026 and plans to appoint a new CEO by October.

Fresenius Medical Care reported mixed quarterly results, missing earnings forecasts due to a severe flu season in the US.

DHL exceeded Q2 2025 expectations with a rise in operating profit and EPS, maintaining full-year guidance.

Gerresheimer AG is selling its moulded glass packaging division to focus on pharmaceutical and biotech solutions.

Jaguar Land Rover appointed P B Balaji as its new CEO. Rest of the world: Saudi Aramco reported a 22% drop in Q2 net profit due to lower revenues, despite high capital expenditure.

CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust expanded its portfolio with acquisitions and reported a 3.5% increase in distribution per unit for H1 2025.

Sensys Gatso Australia secured contracts worth 29 million kronor for traffic safety systems in Victoria and South Australia.

secured contracts worth 29 million kronor for traffic safety systems in Victoria and South Australia. Blackstone is set to acquire TechnoPro Holdings for approximately $3.4 billion.