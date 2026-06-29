Global markets live: Verizon, Comcast, Apple, BT Group, Ipsen…

Every day, the MarketScreener team selects the most important news about listed companies worldwide. Here's a short summary for your convenience:

North America: Verizon Communications forms a 50:50 joint venture with BT Group to merge international enterprise operations, targeting $4 billion in annual revenue.

Comcast plans a tax-free spinoff of NBCUniversal and Sky, causing a 23% premarket stock jump.

Apple challenges Indian antitrust findings in its iOS app store case, seeking dismissal.

Abbott Laboratories sees the U.S. Department of Justice close its criminal probe, opting for civil penalties.

Matador Resources expands in the Delaware Basin with a $752 million acquisition of Cardinal Midstream Partners' subsidiaries. Europe: BT Group partners with Verizon Communications in a joint venture to merge international enterprise operations.

Bridgepoint Group PLC acquires Kayne Anderson Real Estate for $1.39 billion, boosting its US real-estate presence.

Saab secures a $4.83 billion contract with Poland for three A26 submarines.

Ambea offers $304 million for Humana, with a 26.8% premium, unanimously recommended by Humana's board.

Ipsen acquires Kartos Therapeutics for $450 million to enhance its oncology pipeline.

Volkswagen considers further job cuts and faces challenges with its Automated Driving Alliance with Bosch.

Sandoz's applications for generic tirzepatide GLP-1 drugs accepted by the U.S. FDA. Rest of World: South Korea announces a nearly $2 trillion investment plan in semiconductor and AI infrastructure, involving Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix.

CXMT secures a $3 billion DRAM supply deal with Tencent ahead of its Shanghai IPO.

Baidu's AI chip unit Kunlunxin plans a $50 billion IPO in Hong Kong.

Senzime's TetraGraph system receives approval from Brazilian health authority ANVISA.

Axis Bank announces the resignation of its CFO, Puneet Sharma.

India Infrastructure Finance Company (IIFCL) plans a $1 billion overseas loan and seeks an additional $400 million from the Asian Development Bank.