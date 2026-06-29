Global markets live: Verizon, Comcast, Apple, BT Group, Ipsen…
Every day, the MarketScreener team selects the most important news about listed companies worldwide. Here's a short summary for your convenience:
North America:
- Verizon Communications forms a 50:50 joint venture with BT Group to merge international enterprise operations, targeting $4 billion in annual revenue.
- Comcast plans a tax-free spinoff of NBCUniversal and Sky, causing a 23% premarket stock jump.
- Apple challenges Indian antitrust findings in its iOS app store case, seeking dismissal.
- Abbott Laboratories sees the U.S. Department of Justice close its criminal probe, opting for civil penalties.
- Matador Resources expands in the Delaware Basin with a $752 million acquisition of Cardinal Midstream Partners' subsidiaries.
Europe:
- BT Group partners with Verizon Communications in a joint venture to merge international enterprise operations.
- Bridgepoint Group PLC acquires Kayne Anderson Real Estate for $1.39 billion, boosting its US real-estate presence.
- Saab secures a $4.83 billion contract with Poland for three A26 submarines.
- Ambea offers $304 million for Humana, with a 26.8% premium, unanimously recommended by Humana's board.
- Ipsen acquires Kartos Therapeutics for $450 million to enhance its oncology pipeline.
- Volkswagen considers further job cuts and faces challenges with its Automated Driving Alliance with Bosch.
- Sandoz's applications for generic tirzepatide GLP-1 drugs accepted by the U.S. FDA.
Rest of World:
- South Korea announces a nearly $2 trillion investment plan in semiconductor and AI infrastructure, involving Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix.
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CXMT secures a $3 billion DRAM supply deal with Tencent ahead of its Shanghai IPO.
- Baidu's AI chip unit Kunlunxin plans a $50 billion IPO in Hong Kong.
- Senzime's TetraGraph system receives approval from Brazilian health authority ANVISA.
- Axis Bank announces the resignation of its CFO, Puneet Sharma.
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India Infrastructure Finance Company (IIFCL) plans a $1 billion overseas loan and seeks an additional $400 million from the Asian Development Bank.
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