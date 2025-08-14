North America:
- Walmart expands employee grocery discount amidst broader corporate criticisms by President Trump.
- Deere & Co lowers full-year outlook due to decreased Q3 profit and revenue, citing tariffs and weak demand.
- NVIDIA faces complex AI development dynamics due to U.S. regulatory actions and international trade influences.
- Apple plans to expand AI-powered devices, including robots and smart home products, by 2025.
- Google to invest $9 billion in Oklahoma for AI and cloud infrastructure enhancement.
- Meta faces scrutiny over AI chatbot policies and WhatsApp call restrictions in several countries.
- Cisco Systems projects higher Q1 revenue driven by AI infrastructure demand, surpassing Q4 expectations.
- Eli Lilly enters $1.3 billion collaboration with Superluminal Medicines for obesity and cardiometabolic therapeutics.
- dLocal raises 2025 guidance following strong Q3 performance and offline payment development.
Europe:
- Centrica acquires National Grid's LNG terminal with partners in deals valued up to $2.25 billion.
- Thyssenkrupp lowers annual targets and sales outlook due to trade disputes and tariffs.
- RWE reports weaker-than-expected H1 2025 performance but reaffirms annual targets.
- Carlsberg CEO invests in shares amid profit warnings and adjusted 2025 earnings guidance.
- HelloFresh reduces full-year earnings forecast due to strong euro and weaker sales.
- Lanxess lowers 2025 earnings expectations due to weak demand and economic uncertainty.
Rest of the world:
- Foxconn reports significant Q2 profit rise due to AI demand and appoints new CFO.
- Lenovo Group reports significant rebound in Q1 earnings, surpassing expectations.
- Telstra Group reports 31% increase in annual profit, announces buyback program, and sells stake in Versent Group.
- Ampol nears acquisition of EG Group's Australian fuel stations for approximately A$1.1 billion.
- Westpac Banking Corp reports over 5% increase in Q3 cash profit and rise in mortgage delinquencies.
- Suncorp Group reports 8% increase in full-year cash earnings and announces share buyback plan.
- Minebea Mitsumi increases tender offer price for Shibaura Electronics amidst corporate M&A activities.