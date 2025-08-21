Global markets live: Walmart, Tesla, J&J, Boeing, GE Vernova…

Every day, the MarketScreener team selects the most important news about listed companies worldwide. Here's a short summary for your convenience:

North America: Meta Platforms pauses AI hiring due to overstaffing and restructures its AI group to focus on superintelligence, with support from Entergy for its data centers in Louisiana and a new data center in Kansas City, Missouri.

pauses AI hiring due to overstaffing and restructures its AI group to focus on superintelligence, with support from Entergy for its data centers in Louisiana and a new data center in Kansas City, Missouri. Walmart raises its annual forecast following higher-than-expected revenue growth and a focus on low prices.

raises its annual forecast following higher-than-expected revenue growth and a focus on low prices. Tesla announces the upcoming launch of Autopilot V14 and considers halting the six-seat Model Y in the US due to the rise of autonomous vehicles, amidst handling a factory fire in Germany.

announces the upcoming launch of Autopilot V14 and considers halting the six-seat Model Y in the US due to the rise of autonomous vehicles, amidst handling a factory fire in Germany. Google introduces new AI-focused Pixel smartphones with stable pricing despite market and tariff challenges.

introduces new AI-focused Pixel smartphones with stable pricing despite market and tariff challenges. Johnson & Johnson invests $2 billion in North Carolina to enhance U.S. manufacturing and create 120 jobs.

invests $2 billion in North Carolina to enhance U.S. manufacturing and create 120 jobs. Boeing negotiates the sale of up to 500 jets to China, potentially ending a prolonged sales drought.

negotiates the sale of up to 500 jets to China, potentially ending a prolonged sales drought. Citigroup appoints a new head of corporate banking real estate and investigates HR complaints against wealth head Sieg.

appoints a new head of corporate banking real estate and investigates HR complaints against wealth head Sieg. Thoma Bravo is set to acquire Dayforce, a Canadian HR software firm, for $12.3 billion. Europe: Vattenfall selects Rolls-Royce SMR and GE Vernova to construct small nuclear reactors in Sweden.

Mediobanca withdraws its offer to acquire Banca Generali after repeated shareholder opposition.

withdraws its offer to acquire Banca Generali after repeated shareholder opposition. Orlen reports a 74% rise in Q2 core profit driven by upstream gains and aims to maintain gas supplies to Ukraine.

reports a 74% rise in Q2 core profit driven by upstream gains and aims to maintain gas supplies to Ukraine. Active Ownership Capital pushes Gerresheimer to sell more assets and cut costs, demanding a strategic review.

pushes Gerresheimer to sell more assets and cut costs, demanding a strategic review. WH Smith lowers its profit forecast for its North America division due to an accounting error, leading to a revised guidance and a drop in share price.

lowers its profit forecast for its North America division due to an accounting error, leading to a revised guidance and a drop in share price. Aegon doubles its share buyback program to 400 million euros and reports a net income of €606 million for the first half of 2025.

doubles its share buyback program to 400 million euros and reports a net income of €606 million for the first half of 2025. United Utilities Group PLC signs agreements totaling approximately GBP 3 billion to refurbish and upgrade the Haweswater Aqueduct.

signs agreements totaling approximately GBP 3 billion to refurbish and upgrade the Haweswater Aqueduct. Novozymes A/S reports a Q2 EBIT of EUR 192.5 million and narrows its FY organic sales growth outlook to 6-8%. Rest of the world: AIA Group reports a 14% increase in new business value to $2,838 million in the first half of 2025.

reports a 14% increase in new business value to $2,838 million in the first half of 2025. Brambles Ltd reports a significant increase in annual profit and announces a US$400 million share buyback program.

reports a significant increase in annual profit and announces a US$400 million share buyback program. Whitehaven Coal reports a 57% drop in annual profit for fiscal 2025 and plans a share buyback.

reports a 57% drop in annual profit for fiscal 2025 and plans a share buyback. Exxaro Resources reports a 13% increase in half-year profit and considers enhancing shareholder returns.

reports a 13% increase in half-year profit and considers enhancing shareholder returns. Qube Holdings Ltd announces adjusted revenue of AUD 4,461.4 million for the fiscal year and plans significant capital expenditures in FY26.

announces adjusted revenue of AUD 4,461.4 million for the fiscal year and plans significant capital expenditures in FY26. Wipro acquires Harman Connected Services for $375 million.