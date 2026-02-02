Global markets live: Walt Disney, Oracle, Tesla, Electrolux, Ford…
Every day, the MarketScreener team selects the most important news about listed companies worldwide. Here's a short summary for your convenience:
North America:
- Bob Iger plans to step down as CEO of Walt Disney before the end of his term, according to the WSJ. Bloomberg believes that Josh D'Amaro, president of the theme parks division, will be appointed to take over. The company beat quarterly revenue and earnings forecasts, boosted by strong theme park and streaming performance.
- Oracle plans to raise $45-$50 billion in 2026 through equity and debt issuance to enhance cloud capacity.
- Aptiv reported a sharp drop in quarterly profit due to a much higher tax expense and issued first-quarter earnings guidance below market expectations.
- Tyson Foods beat quarterly profit estimates as strong chicken demand offset heavy losses in its beef business and rising cattle costs.
- Marathon Petroleum remains in labor negotiations with the United Steelworkers, with the union neither accepting nor rejecting a proposed 15% pay increase over four years.
- Fifth Third Bancorp completed its merger with Comerica, creating the ninth-largest U.S. bank.
- Devon Energy and Coterra Energy agreed to a $58 billion all-stock merger to form one of the largest independent U.S. shale producers.
- Venture Global awarded Worley an engineering and construction contract for Phase 2 of its CP2 LNG project in Louisiana.
- Tesla showed mixed January sales in Europe, with strong growth in Spain and Sweden but sharp declines in France and Norway, underscoring uneven regional demand.
- Ford Motor faces an expanded U.S. safety probe covering about 1.3 million F-150 pickups over reports of unexpected transmission downshifts.
Europe:
- Intesa Sanpaolo plans to cut 6,100 jobs by 2029, achieve €1.6bn in cost savings, and return nearly €50bn to shareholders through dividends and buybacks.
- AstraZeneca receives EU approval for Imfinzi combined with chemotherapy for early-stage gastric cancers. It begins trading on the NYSE.
- Capgemini shares rally after announcing the divestiture of CGS to mitigate legal and control risks from an ICE contract.
- Electrolux releases strong Q4 results prompting analysts to raise target prices and maintain no need for a new issue.
SEB Fonder reduces its stake in Beijer Ref below the 5% voting threshold after selling 269,243 shares.
- Beijer Ref's CEO Christopher Norbye and CFO Joel Davidsson bought 1.5 million SEK of B-class shares on Nasdaq Stockholm.
Rest of the world:
- Hyundai Motor's January global vehicle sales decline 1% year-over-year.
- BYD's shares fell sharply after reporting a 30% decline in January sales, reaching their lowest point in a year.
- Combined Group Contracting signs a KD 36 million contract with KOC for the NK EW injection network.
- Aura to acquire Qoria at a $675 million valuation.
- Qoria to merge with Aura Consolidated Group in a $675.64 million deal.
- Toyota Fudosan maintains its bid at 18,800 yen for Toyota Industries, rejecting further increases despite activist investor pressure.
- Airbus strengthens its commitment to sustainable aviation fuel deployment in Asia-Pacific to support aviation decarbonization and market growth.
- Riyad Bank announces a H2 dividend per share of SAR 0.55. Full-year net profit increases to 10.41 billion Riyals.
