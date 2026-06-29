Gloomy mood in Europe as Wall Street pushes ahead

Europe's main stock indexes ended this first session of the week in the red: in Paris, the CAC fell 0.21% to 8,367 points, trailing the DAX, down 0.15% in Frankfurt, and the Footsie (-0.09%) in London.

Antoine Mariaux Published on 06/29/2026 at 11:58 am EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

Caution remains the watchword in Europe after a fresh bout of tensions in the Middle East over the weekend and exchanges of fire between Americans and Iranians. As a reminder, Iran fired warning shots at ships, with Tehran looking unfavorably on the establishment of a shipping lane running along the Omani coast.



Washington responded by targeting Iranian fast attack craft. Tehran then answered with short-range ballistic missile launches toward Qatar and by sending kamikaze drones against a US Navy destroyer, with no impact confirmed.



"This is not an escalation toward open conflict, but a coercive negotiating strategy over the strait's legal status, carried out through demonstrations of military force," said Frédéric Lorec, an oil analyst at AlphaValue.



The mood now appears to be easing, and a meeting is set to be held tomorrow in Doha between Iranians and Americans as part of the peace talks. The Nasdaq is up 1.2%, ahead of the S&P500 (+0.7%) and the Dow Jones (+0.4%).



In this context, Brent remains close to flat, around $73 (+0.2%).



Central banks and AI move back to the forefront



According to Goldman Sachs, the agreement between the United States and Iran, along with the resumption of energy traffic through the Strait of Hormuz, sharply reduces oil-related macroeconomic risks and allows investors to refocus on central bank monetary policy and the future returns from massive investments in artificial intelligence.



Nomura analysts have therefore removed a 25-basis-point rate hike from their scenario for the European Central Bank (ECB) and now expect only two increases in the deposit rate, in September and December 2026, down from three previously. This revision is explained by easing tensions in the Middle East, which also brings growth prospects for the technology sector back to the forefront, particularly those linked to artificial intelligence.



At Allianz Trade, analysts also note that the Philadelphia semiconductor index has climbed 90% since the start of the year, while the South Korean and Taiwanese markets have gained 110% and 60%, respectively. The outlook therefore remains favorable, supported by hyperscaler investment, structural demand tied to artificial intelligence, industry barriers to entry, valuations deemed attractive, and the geographic diversification offered by emerging markets.



Stocks on the move



On Monday, the Paris index was lifted by Thales (+1.8%), Publicis (+1.7%) and ST Micro (+1.6%), but weighed down by Saint-Gobain (-3.8%), EssilorLuxottica (-3%) and Renault (-3%).



In company news, Ipsen (+1.6%) announced the acquisition of Kartos Therapeutics, a deal that allows the French drugmaker to secure navtemadlin, a Phase III drug candidate aimed at treating myelofibrosis, a rare bone marrow disease.



Exosens (+2.8%) signed a long-term contract with Lithuania's BROLIS to supply about 17,000 image intensifier tubes for the Czech armed forces.



Figeac Aéro (+3.1%) said it was selected to produce components for the modernization program of the Leclerc tank used by the French army.



Finally, Safran's (+1.1%) interest in Exail Technologies (+3.68%) continues to stir debate among analysts. Bernstein reaffirmed its "outperform" rating on Exail Technologies but cut its price target from €167 to €155. Oddo BHF also reiterated its "outperform" rating on Exail Technologies, with an unchanged price target of €160.



Elsewhere in Europe, Anglo-Swedish drugmaker AstraZeneca and its Japanese partner Daiichi Sankyo said Monday they had received European Commission approval to market Enhertu, their jointly developed antibody-drug conjugate, for the treatment of so-called HER2-positive solid tumors.



ABB (+1.3%) announced it had signed an agreement to acquire marine automation specialist Høglund, headquartered in Tønsberg, Norway.



After three declining sessions (-3.52% in total), Saab ended the day up 2.3% on the signing of a contract to equip the Polish navy with A26 submarines, along with a package of weapons, training and support.



Finally, DZ Bank reiterated its buy rating on Rheinmetall (+2.8%), Hensoldt (+3.8%) and RENK (+1.4%), with respective price targets of €1,705, €90 and €64.



Few top-tier data points on the agenda



On the data front, consumer confidence was unchanged in June in the euro zone, with the index at -17.7, in line with analysts' expectations and at the same level as in May.



Finally, in forex, the euro gained 0.3% against the greenback, around $1.142.