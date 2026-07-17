Gloomy mood in Europe

Europe's main stock markets are trading in the red, weighed down by renewed tensions in the Middle East and an earnings season that is picking up pace. The CAC 40 is down 1.13% at 8,283 points and the Euro Stoxx 50 is off 1.31%. Frankfurt is down 1.05% and London 0.07%.

Investors remain especially focused on how the geopolitical situation is evolving. The US military has carried out a sixth consecutive night of strikes in Iran to weaken the country's military capabilities, while Tehran has retaliated by targeting US military installations in the region.



'It is clear that the situation in the Strait of Hormuz has deteriorated. Not only does the ceasefire agreement now seem to have been forgotten, but above all the memorandum on reopening Hormuz and the framework for future negotiations appears to be null and void,' LBP AM said.



On the macroeconomic front, Eurostat's final figures confirm that inflation in the euro zone slowed to 2.8% in June, from 3.2% in May, in line with expectations. This release takes on particular importance just days ahead of the ECB's next meeting on Thursday, July 23.



Stocks on the move



On the corporate news front, Dassault Systemes (-0.47%) is said to be in exclusive talks to acquire its US rival ArisGlobal, according to the Financial Times.



Amundi (-0.89%), for its part, set the IPO price of its Indian subsidiary SBI Funds Management at 574 rupees per share, the top of the indicated range. The transaction is expected to generate a net capital gain of around €300m.



ADP (-2.03%) lowered its outlook for passenger traffic in Paris for 2026. The group now expects growth to be limited to 0.5%, versus a previous forecast of between 1.5% and 2.5%, citing airline capacity cuts linked to the conflict in the Middle East as well as higher fuel costs.



Technology stocks are suffering in the wake of a pullback in Asian semiconductors. STMicroelectronics and Soitec are down 6.79% and 6.99%, respectively.



In London, Burberry is down nearly 5%, with the luxury group saying tensions in the Middle East had weighed on European consumer spending.



Investors will also be watching several US indicators due later in the day, including building permits, housing starts, import prices, industrial production and the University of Michigan consumer sentiment index, all data points that could influence expectations for Fed monetary policy.



In the foreign exchange market, the euro is down 0.07% at $1.1436.