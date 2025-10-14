GM announced Tuesday that it would have to set aside $1.6bn in its Q3 accounts as a result of a strategic reorientation of its electric vehicle business in North America, which is facing a decline in tax incentives for the purchase of electric vehicles and the relaxation of emissions regulations.



The American automaker, which says it expects demand for electric vehicles to slow in light of these factors, says it has decided to reduce its production capacity in this area accordingly.



While GM emphasizes that this provision includes $1.2bn in impairments and other non-cash charges resulting from adjustments to its industrial capacity, the group specifies that certain contract cancellations and other commercial settlements associated with investments will have an impact of $400m on its cash position.



In a financial notice, the group adds that it is "reasonably possible" that it will have to recognize significant new charges in the future, with or without an impact on its cash flow, which will have an adverse effect on both its results and its cash flow.



On Wall Street, GM shares were expected to fall 1.8% on Tuesday morning in the wake of these announcements.