After a solid gain yesterday (+4.91%), General Motors shares are extending their rally today (+5.67%, to $84.03). On Tuesday, the US automaker's stock benefited from better-than-expected quarterly results and higher guidance for certain targets, and this Wednesday it is being supported by a positive note from DZ Bank.

Discussing GM's Q2 numbers, the German bank says they came in well above market expectations. Analysts even describe a positive surprise, with earnings per share of $3.57, versus $2.53 a year earlier and a consensus of $3.19. For DZ Bank, the key takeaway is the sharp increase (+43%) in operating profit to $3.45bn in the North American market, which remains crucial.



This strong performance is tied to the company's robust pricing power in the highly profitable SUV and pickup segment. According to DZ Bank, the price discounts offered were well below the industry average. At the same time, the group delivered additional savings of around $1bn on customer warranty claims.



Another highlight of General Motors' release is that management raised some of its annual financial targets. The midpoint of the adjusted EBIT target range (excluding exceptional items) was lifted by $500m, now standing at $14bn to $16bn, versus $13.5bn to $15.5bn previously. In addition, earnings per share are expected between $12 and $14, compared with $11.5 to $13.5 previously. DZ Bank sees this as a very positive signal on continued price stability and the sales mix in H2.



Analysts are buyers of GM shares, with a TP raised from $100 to $105.