Up sharply yesterday (+4.91%), General Motors shares are extending their rally today (+5.67%, to $84.03). The day before, the US automaker's stock benefited from a better-than-expected quarterly report and higher guidance for some targets, and this Wednesday it is being supported by a positive note from DZ Bank.
Discussing GM's second-quarter results, the German bank says they are well above market expectations. Analysts even point to a positive surprise, with earnings per share of $3.57, versus $2.53 a year earlier and a consensus of $3.19. The key point for DZ Bank is the sharp increase (+43%) in operating profit to $3.45bn in the North American market, which remains crucial.
This strong performance is tied to the company's strong pricing power in the highly profitable SUV and pickup segment. For DZ Bank, the price discounts offered were at a level well below the industry average. At the same time, the group delivered additional savings of around $1bn on customer warranty claims.
Another highlight of General Motors' release: management raised some of its full-year financial targets. The targeted range for adjusted EBIT (excluding one-off items) was lifted by a midpoint of $500m, now standing between $14bn and $16bn, versus $13.5bn to $15.5bn previously. In addition, earnings per share are expected between $12 and $14, versus $11.5 to $13.5 previously. DZ Bank sees this as a very positive signal about the continuation of price stability and the sales mix in the second half.
The analysts' recommendation is to buy GM shares, with a price target raised from $100 to $105.
General Motors Company is specializes in the construction and marketing of cars. Net sales break down by activity as follows:
- sale of cars (90.8%);
- financial services (9.2%): activity assured the United States (85.5% of net sales) and abroad (14.5%).
The United States account for 82.5% of net sales.
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