Wedbush maintains its 'outperform' rating on GM shares, with a target price raised from $55 to $65, notably believing that the automaker knows how to 'impressively weather the customs headwinds'.



Wedbush says that GM has "many different strategies based on options that should help mitigate the impact of tariffs," citing production relocations and cost or logistics planning.



The broker considers the group to be "very well prepared for all the options on the table" and sees it "embarking on a major growth path ahead with a stronger market position in electric vehicles than in recent years."



"GM also has a myriad of new models due out over the next six to 12 months that could catalyze consumer demand across its product lineup," Wedbush adds.





