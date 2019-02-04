goPuff : Tallies up How Football Fans Spent Their Time Watching The Big Game

For the second year in a row, goPuff,
the digital convenience delivery retailer, released its Big Game
insights on how football fans really spent their time watching
the biggest game of the season. With all eyes on Tom Brady (for what
felt like the 1,000th time), goPuff’s analysis of what went
truly down couch-side through their app and website shares the scoop no
broadcast on any major network has – from the party essentials they
needed most to whether those $5 million ads were really worth it.
Here’s a glimpse into how football fans across the country spent their
game time (… but whether they’ll own up to their habits is a different
story altogether):
-
Commercials at Work:
-
Minutes after the Christina Applegate M&Ms Chocolate Bar
ad aired, sales of the new product immediately saw a 10-fold sales
lift and accounted for almost half of all M&M products ordered for
the day. No need to separate them after all!
-
The real winner of the night, however, may be Dietz and Watson
with their Dietz Nuts commercial. In the 90 minutes after
the Craig Robinson commercial ran, goPuff saw a 97 percent
increase in sales of the product ordered compared to the 90
minutes prior to the commercial airing.
-
It’s a tie! In the 90 minutes after each of their ads ran, both Coca-Cola
and Pepsi saw exactly the same 15 percent sales lift.
-
Additional ads drove customer cravings after airing, as well. Pringles
orders increased 23 percent, Planters went up 13 percent
and Bubly bubbled up 20 percent after their respective
spots aired, but the much-anticipated return of Carrie Bradshaw
and The Dude didn’t do much for Stella Artois – the ad
produced no additional sales of the beer during the game.
-
Both Teams Struggled to Score, but the Fans Sure Didn’t: With
the first three quarters yielding few plays, fans turned to other
means of entertainment. Orders of Durex Pleasure condoms, Glass
Massagers, JO Warming Massage Glide, Trojan Lubricated condoms,
Beginner’s Metal Handcuffs and Dual Motor G Kiss Vibrators tripled
over an average Sunday.
-
Halftime Snooze: This year’s halftime show featuring Maroon 5,
Travis Scott and Big Boi did not appear as captivating as last year’s
show with Justin Timberlake, as users turned to their phones to stock
up on snacks and beverages during the set. goPuff orders during the
performance spiked 10 percent over the previous year.
-
Super Sick Monday: The number one day to call-in sick may mean
people are actually sick … or preparing to be sick.
Over-the-counter products such a Mucinex SE Extended Release Tablets,
Airborne Gummies and Motrin were up by almost 20 percent, and hangover
helpers like Hydralyte and Rockstar Recovery Lemonade saw spikes as
well.
-
Action (Six-) Packed: Nationwide, a quarter of all orders on
game day included beer, wine or spirits, with alcohol consumption
almost 30 percent higher than an average Sunday.
-
Boston fans enjoyed watching their team – and Brady – in
the game for the eighth time by hanging out at home, with orders
up by almost 50 percent year-over-year as they nervously munched
in concern all the way into the fourth quarter, wondering if the
Patriots were going to make a break for it.
-
Philadelphia fans – who enjoyed their beloved Birds in the
game last year – took a more sober approach to the game this year.
With an insatiable craving for snacks and ice cream, sales for
both increased year over year, while 30 percent fewer people
enjoyed a buzz, bitter about not becoming two-time champs.
-
Less Cals, More Fun: Fans partied healthier this year,
realizing that their coma-inducing greasy food days are behind them.
Healthier snacks and drinks with natural ingredients and fewer
additives were ordered twice as much than in 2018, with goPuff seeing
sales bumps for items like Garden of Eatin’ and Stacy’s Simply Naked
chips, Smartwater and the advertised Bubly.
-
Snacks and Drinks Still Rule: Despite the rise in
better-for-you snack orders, most-ordered items during the game were
Flamin’ Hot Cheetos, Nacho Cheese Doritos, Takis Fuego, Reese’s Peanut
Butter Cups, Mexican Coke and Gatorade.
-
American Beer First: Fans expressed their love for all-things
American as the top beers ordered Sunday were U.S.-based – Miller High
Life and Miller Lite, Natural Light, Coors Light and Bud Light. In
fact, those “Bud Knight” ads “killed it,” as more than 15 percent of
all alcohol orders included a Budweiser product. Some likely ordered
just in hopes the dragon would make the delivery (sorry, goPuff
doesn’t hire dragon drivers … yet).
-
What You Really Need on Game Day: In addition to snacks,
drinks and alcohol, fans stocked up on game day “essentials” such as
Red Party Cups, Plastic Plates and Kingsford Matchlight Charcoal
Briquets. That said, one of the top-selling non-food items of the day
was Air Wick Pre-Poop Spray, because …
“goPuff scores every time we deliver moments that matter most to our
customers across the country thanks to our ability to offer a killer
combination of convenience and value from day till night and into the
early hours of the morning,” said Rafael Ilishayev, goPuff co-founder.
“During this year’s championship game, we see our customer as someone
who wants what they want, when they want it, and wouldn’t have it any
other way.”
Founded in 2013 in Philadelphia, goPuff has quickly established itself
as the fastest and most convenient delivery option in the marketplace.
goPuff stocks more than 2,000 products in centrally located warehouses
to deliver products directly to the customer. From snacks, ice cream,
beverages and alcohol to household, personal care, and even pet
products, the unique retail concept answers the call for consumers in
need day or night.
To score big with goPuff with every delivery day or night, visit www.gopuff.com
or download the goPuff mobile app at the iTunes
App Store (iOS) or Google
Play (Android). Also, check us out on Facebook,
Twitter
or Instagram.
About goPuff
goPuff is a Philadelphia-based the digital convenience retailer that is
replacing the need for convenience stores. The company warehouses and
delivers thousands of products quickly for a flat $1.95 delivery charge.
As the fastest and most affordable delivery option in the marketplace,
goPuff takes convenience seriously, bringing you what you need, when you
need it, operating from 12 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. and 24/7 in some cities. In
select cities, goPuff also offers beer, wine and liquor. goPuff
currently operates in over 60 major U.S. markets, including Atlanta, GA;
Austin, TX; Boston, MA; Chicago, IL; Columbus, OH; Denver, CO;
Philadelphia, PA; Phoenix, AZ; Portland, OR; Seattle, WA; Pittsburgh,
PA; Tucson, AZ; Washington, DC and many more.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190204005550/en/