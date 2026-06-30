Going against the market, HSBC raises its target on Kering
HSBC said Tuesday that it has raised its price target on Kering to €290 from €280, while reiterating its "hold" rating on the stock, as it expects a sequential improvement in the luxury group's performance in the second quarter.
The British bank said it expects Kering to post an improvement in activity compared with the first quarter, driven by an almost broad-based regional improvement, despite a macroeconomic backdrop that remains broadly unchanged.
On its estimates, the group should deliver 2% organic growth in the April to June period, versus flat activity in the first quarter, with a sequential improvement also expected at flagship brand Gucci, where the organic decline is forecast to narrow to -3% (from -8% in the first quarter).
HSBC cautioned, however, that the consistency and durability of this trajectory will prove crucial.
A contrarian view versus the market
While the stock's equity story could look attractive over the longer term, the analyst said time will be needed and management will have to show consistency to restore investors' confidence in this turnaround.
Finally, while Kering could return to growth this year thanks to a stronger-than-expected second quarter, HSBC believes Gucci will remain in negative territory until the brand's challenges in China are resolved, a process that could prove arduous.
On the Paris stock exchange, Kering shares were down more than 7% late Tuesday, with many analysts instead concerned about the cautious tone struck during its end-of-half-year conference call (pre-close call).
The group is scheduled to publish its half-year results on July 28.
A global Luxury group, Kering manages the development of a series of renowned Houses in Fashion, Leather Goods, and Jewelry: Gucci, Saint Laurent, Bottega Veneta, Balenciaga, McQueen, Brioni, Boucheron, Pomellato, Dodo, Qeelin, Ginori 1735, as well as Kering Eyewear and Kering Beauté.
By placing creativity at the heart of its strategy, Kering enables its Houses to set new limits in terms of their creative expression while crafting tomorrow's Luxury in a sustainable and responsible way. It captures these beliefs in its signature: Empowering Imagination.
In 2025, Kering had 43,731 employees and restated revenue of EUR 14.7 billion.
At the end of 2025, the Group had a network of 1,719 stores under its own management, located primarily in Western Europe (361), Japan (225), Asia-Pacific (666) and North America (308).
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: France (5.6%), Western Europe (24.5%), Japan (7.9%), Asia/Pacific (28.6%), North America (24.2%) and other (9.2%).
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